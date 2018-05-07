Draymond Green Challenged Kevin Durant With A Late Night Text Before Game 4

05.07.18 43 mins ago

Getty Image

Prior to Game 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made the decision to deploy his best five-man lineup at the start of the game. Somewhat predictably, the team enjoyed great success behind the “Hamptons 5” and, in conjunction, cruised to a blowout win to take complete control of the series.

While Kerr’s decision certainly had something to do with the final outcome, there was a behind-the-scenes decision that also contributed greatly and it came from the mind of Draymond Green.

Following the victory, Chris Haynes of ESPN caught up with Green, who indicated that he sent a 4 am text message to Kevin Durant that “challenged” the All-Star to have a big game.

