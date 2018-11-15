Getty Image

By now, you’re well aware of Draymond Green and Kevin Durant’s heated argument on the bench at the end of regulation in what became an overtime loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Over the past few days more information has been reported about the content of what Green said to Durant in response to KD complaining about him not passing the ball — from Green calling him “a b*tch” repeatedly to him bringing up his impending free agency and grilling him over a lack of commitment to the team.

The argument also spilled over into the locker room and, ultimately, ended in Green being suspended for a game and losing his game check of more than $120,000. That didn’t go over well with Green who is reportedly appealing said suspension, but when he spoke with the media for the first time since the incident on Thursday he insisted he was ready to move on from the drama and get back to playing basketball.

Draymond Green’s very long statement on the KD situation pic.twitter.com/itXd3a7SMP — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 15, 2018

“What happened a few nights ago, Kevin and I spoke and we’re movin forward,” Green says. “You know, I think there’s no secret that I am an emotional player. I wear my emotions on my sleeve and I play with those same emotions. You know, sometimes it gets the best of me and it don’t work in my favor.I’m gonna live with that, because it works to my favor to the good as my resume speaks and to this team’s resume speaks. I’m never gonna change who i am, I’m gonna approach the game the same way that I always do and like I said we’ll continue to move forward. I’ve read a lot about how ‘is this the end of the run’ or ‘is it over’ or did I ruin it’ or ‘did I force Kevin to leave’. You know at the end of the day, as i’ve said before, whatever Kevin decides to do, whatever Klay decides to do, you know we had great years together and I support everybody wholeheartedly 100%. As a man, as a human being you got the right to do whatever you wanna do with your life. And so I’ll never question that, but what you must know is that nobody in this organization from a player, not myself, not Kevin or anybody else is gonna is gonna beat us you know. So if you one of them 29 other teams you gotta beat us, we not gonna beat us. We gonna continue to do what we do and I’m sorry that it ruins everybody’s stories, I know everybody’s got a job to do. I apologize for ruining everybody’s stories, if it did, if this only makes Kevin, myself and the rest of my teammates stronger, that’s what it’s gonna do so you think you saw something before, good luck with us now. We’re not gonna crumble off of an argument, we’re gonna move forward.”

It’s the right thing to say publicly and I believe Green means it. It was hard to see this completely derailing the team in the immediate, given the talent on the team and that they’re all veteran stars that have seen plenty of locker room turmoil. Still, the question remains how this will effect the team going forward and the relationships between Durant, Green, and the organization entering this summer. We won’t know for sure what that is, maybe ever, but for now, every interaction between the two will certainly be under the microscope in the Bay.