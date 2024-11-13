Klay Thompson made his return to the Chase Center on Tuesday night as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. It went the way that things tend to go when teams travel to take on the Golden State Warriors: Steph Curry did some absolutely ludicrous Steph stuff, and the Warriors went on to pick up a 120-117 win to start their NBA Cup campaign.

Curry scored all 12 of the Warriors’ points during a 12-3 run to close out the game, and plenty of people noted that he looked especially fired up after hitting a three with 27 seconds left that essentially iced things. It turns out there’s a reason why: According to Draymond Green, Curry was ghosted by Thompson in the lead-up to the game.

“I’m stirring the pot, I pissed Steph off,” Green said on his podcast, which you can watch at the 4:30 mark of the video at the top of this post. “He’s like, ‘Yeah, I talked to Klay last night about’ — cause he was supposed to speak before the game. He was like, ‘Yeah I called Raymond and told him I’m not speaking. I just need to lock in on the game, so I ain’t speaking and I talked to Klay about it.’ He tried to check in with Klay about something else, and Klay ghosted him, so he got pissed. And here we go. Locked in.”

Steve Kerr said that Curry was supposed to address the crowd before the game, but he and Thompson decided against it, while Green did drop a hint after the game that Thompson isn’t an easy guy to get a hold of when he told the press “You ever try to keep in touch with Klay? It’s very one-sided. The love is there. The relationship is there.”