Getty Image

LeBron James has made it clear he’s going to do more with his time than just dribble and play basketball. And Draymond Green says that’s something that’s inspired many other NBA players and other athletes to follow his lead in the business world.

Green spoke with GQ’s Bethlehem Shoals Nathaniel Friedman about his investment into Blink Fitness gyms in Michigan and touched on a variety of topics, including being a black business owner.

Green was passionate about being a business owner as a way to give back to his hometown of Saginaw, and it’s something it sounds like he’s thought a lot about. The Golden State Warriors forward was also asked about the rise of athlete investors and business partners and he deferred to James, who he said helped change the way athletes think about how they look at investments.