Draymond Green Says LeBron Changed How Athletes View Endorsements And Business Partnerships

#Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green #LeBron James
03.06.18 4 days ago

Getty Image

LeBron James has made it clear he’s going to do more with his time than just dribble and play basketball. And Draymond Green says that’s something that’s inspired many other NBA players and other athletes to follow his lead in the business world.

Green spoke with GQ’s Bethlehem Shoals Nathaniel Friedman about his investment into Blink Fitness gyms in Michigan and touched on a variety of topics, including being a black business owner.

Green was passionate about being a business owner as a way to give back to his hometown of Saginaw, and it’s something it sounds like he’s thought a lot about. The Golden State Warriors forward was also asked about the rise of athlete investors and business partners and he deferred to James, who he said helped change the way athletes think about how they look at investments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green#LeBron James
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLeBron James

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP