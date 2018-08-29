Draymond Green Wants LeBron James To Start Saying He’s ‘The Best Basketball Player Playing’

08.29.18

The Shop made its highly-anticipated debut on Tuesday night. The brain child of LeBron James and Maverick Carter, The Shop features James and a myriad of celebrities (both from the world of sports and otherwise) talking about whatever comes to mind. The debut featured everyone from Odell Beckham to Vince Staples joining James, but the best moment of the first episode very well might have involved James talking to one of his rivals.

Carter offered up a question about whether James should come out and say he’s “the best basketball player playing.” In came Draymond Green, who stated that he wants James to start doing this.

