The Golden State Warriors’ luck when it comes to injuries over the last few weeks has been absolutely brutal. Among their starters, Stephen Curry has a bad ankle, Kevin Durant suffered a rib injury, and Klay Thompson fractured his right thumb. That doesn’t even include the six other players that joined them on Monday night’s injury report.

With all of the names sidelined, at least the Warriors could go into San Antonio on Monday knowing that they had Draymond Green to lead the charge. Well, that was the case right up until Green suffered an injury that ended up causing him to leave the game early.

Green tried to contest a Danny Green layup in the second quarter of the game and took a shot to the midsection. The Spurs’ Green appeared to lift his knee up, which caught the Warriors’ Green and put him in some obvious pain.