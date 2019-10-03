The Fair Pay for Play Act a.k.a. Senate Bill 206 a.k.a. the piece of legislation LeBron James had California Governor Gavin Newsom sign into law while sitting in a barber chair on his show, ‘The Shop’, could stand to historically change the livelihood of college athletes and the way the NCAA operates, assuming it holds up against the assured court challenges to come.

The bill essentially allows athletes enrolled in California colleges, member schools of the NCAA or not, to earn compensation the way a professional athlete would: through endorsement deals, the notoriety and respective usage of their names, and licensing contracts that would earn them money. Athletes would also be entitled to hire an agent or representation to facilitate these agreements.

The bill is a progressive one and aside from the very public, ongoing support of James, who has spoken out against the NCAA for the autonomy it has denied college athletes, has gained recent public and explicit support from the outspoken, and usually correct in these things, Draymond Green.

In a crack of dawn, on-air interview, Green told CNN the bill was a “huge step in the right direction”, in the same breath referring to the NCAA as “the dictatorship [that] wants to go by the same system that’s been broken for years.”

"The NCAA can go and make a ton of money off these student athletes — that's a dictatorship." Draymond Green, three-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors power forward, reacts after California passes a law that allows college athletes to get paid. https://t.co/41ra18iFRn pic.twitter.com/R5T9Ma2nhI — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2019

When asked to clarify what he meant by calling the NCAA that, he was beautifully explicit:

It’s their way or no way. If a kid is broke in college, can’t find food, don’t have the money to get food, don’t have time to get a job, that kid is not allowed to take money from pretty much anywhere outside of family or, you’re ineligible. You’re suspended. But yet these colleges, or the NCAA, can go and make a ton of money off these student athletes. That’s a dictatorship. ‘I’m going to tell you exactly what I want you to do, and I’m going to take all of the profit.’

An argument is sort of made in rebuttal that hopeful athletes willingly choose to attend these colleges, versus those unlucky enough to simply be born into your run-of-the-mill dictatorship. The comparison is not great, and Green offers a quick escape hatch into the heart of it by asking what is the alternative for these athletes? There will be such a small percentage of them, in any sport, who are able to go pro. It will have to do with talent, but also means, financial support, and personal circumstance. The Fair Pay for Play Act at least offers compensation for the work being done in real time, without hedging bets on an uncertain future that could be blocked by ineligibility or injury.