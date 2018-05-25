Draymond Green Predicts Golden State Will ‘Be Back’ In Houston For A Game 7

The Golden State Warriors are in an unfamiliar spot, as their backs are against the wall heading into Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. The Houston Rockets took a 3-2 series lead on Thursday night, besting the Warriors and putting the defending NBA champions on the brink of elimination. Should the Rockets come out on top in Game 6 on Saturday, it’ll mark the first time since 2014 that Golden State has failed to make the NBA Finals.

The good news for the Warriors is that they’re very hard to beat on their home floor, even if the Rockets have managed to do that in this series. Add in that Chris Paul will miss Game 6and there are, rightfully, reasons for optimism among Golden State’s players and coaches.

No person is more confident about what’s going to happen in Game 6 than the perpetually confident Draymond Green. After the Warriors fell on Thursday night, Green guaranteed that the series will have to return to Houston for a Game 7.

