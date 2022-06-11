Draymond Green has come under some criticism for his performance in the 2022 NBA Finals. Whether those critiques are fair (he has struggled, particularly on offense, against the Boston Celtics’ defense) or not (his penchant for podcasting after games), Green has objectively not looked like the kind of guy whose ability to influence games on both ends of the floor was crucial to Golden State’s success for years.

The criticism has come from all over, and on Friday night, Green had an up-and-down game during the Warriors’ Game 4 win in Boston. In the aftermath, Green’s mother, Mary Babers-Green, speculated on Twitter that his performance made her ask if he had been replaced by a clone.

The whole thing was pretty funny, and in his postgame podcast, Green addressed his mom’s tweet by saying that she had a point.

Draymond saw his mom's tweet on his Finals performances 🤣 (via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/SKQ26p50Z7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2022

“I saw my mom tweeted that it’s been a tough series for me,” Green said. “Absolutely, it definitely has, but figure it out how you gotta figure it out. It’s not the toughest thing I’ve had to deal with in my life thus far, but I’m sure I’ll have a tougher challenge in life.”

Give Green credit for both taking this on the chin and appearing to have fun with the whole thing. As the saying goes, mother knows best.