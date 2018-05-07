Getty Image

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors took down the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon. But during the game, one Twitter user and Pelicans fan was frustrated enough with how things were going that he actually hoped for Green’s death.

A tweet sent out wished Green would “get shot in the face” after he left the arena after the game. It was deleted after a swift backlash to what was a death threat against another human caked in being a “joke.” (You can find the post in question on Twitter if you want, but we’ve decided to not include it here.)

After the win, Green was asked to respond to the tweet and gave a succinct answer.