Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors were in a hotly-contested game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. In addition to an overtime loss, there was a spat between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green over the latter’s decision to not give the ball to the former with the chance to win in regulation. As we’ve learned in the aftermath, Green brought up Durant’s impending free agency while they chirped at one another on the floor, and the tension carried over into their locker room.

Golden State has the opportunity to make this all water under the bridge on Tuesday night, as the defending champs play host to the lowly Atlanta Hawks. According to a report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, though, Green won’t help them try to right the ship, as the team expects to sit him.