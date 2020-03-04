Draymond Green Will Reportedly Sign A Sneaker Deal With Converse

Draymond Green will have a new logo on his feet going forward. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Golden State Warriors’ veteran forward will no longer wear Nike sneakers. He is staying in the company’s ecosystem, though, as Green will trade in the swoosh to join Converse.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is signing a shoe deal with Converse, sources tell ESPN. He will become the brand’s highest profile athlete since Dwyane Wade. Green had been with Nike. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2020

As Wojnarowski mentioned, while Converse used to be a big name in the basketball world, the company’s priorities have laid elsewhere. Wade was a Converse athlete for a stretch at the start of his NBA career, but he left the company in 2010 for Jordan Brand and famously decided to sign a gigantic deal with Chinese sneaker manufacturer Li-Ning back in 2012. Green joins Kelly Oubre, who joined the brand back in 2018, which serves as the first step in the company’s return to the world of hoops.

The news comes amid a big week in the Bay Area, as Steph Curry is expected to make his return to the squad sometime soon after missing much of this season due to a broken hand in the Warriors’ first game. As a result of Curry’s injury, the Warriors have been a bit more conservative with Green, giving him a chance to rest up and not shoulder too much of a load for a team that struggled this year. Green has appeared in 43 games, averaging eight points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 28.4 minutes a night.