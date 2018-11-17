Getty Image

Something is wrong with Draymond Green, and it has nothing to do with the beef that has popped up in recent days between himself and Kevin Durant. Instead, we mean the lingering toe injury that has cost Green a few games over the last few weeks.

The fact of the matter is that the Golden State Warriors’ forward could use a few games off, and Steve Kerr says it’s because of his lingering toe issue. It’s been a weird week for the Warriors, who saw two of their biggest stars butt heads on the floor during a loss to start the week. Green was suspended for the incident after he allegedly swore and brought up Durant’s pending free agency.

That’s ostensibly in the team’s rear view, but that doesn’t mean we should expect to see Green over the next game or two. The team says he’s still battling a sprained toe, and on Saturday, Kerr said he would miss more time with the injury.