The Golden State Warriors have, quite possibly, the single most highly-regarded five-man group in the NBA. For the last two seasons, no team has figured out a way to consistently slow the team down when Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green are all on the floor at the same time.

That grouping has been known by many hoops fans as the “death lineup,” but the Warriors have tried to change what people call those five players. Instead, they’d like to be known as the “Hampton 5,” referencing the fact that the for members of the 2016 Warriors squad that fell to Cleveland went to the Hamptons to recruit Durant that summer.

Green particularly seems fond of that nickname. According to TMZ, the Warriors’ versatile forward is one document away from getting a trademark for “Hampton 5.”