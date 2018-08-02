Getty Image

The biggest story of this week in the NBA has nothing to do with Carmelo Anthony going to the Rockets, but an alleged altercation between Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson that occurred at an ESPY’s party.

The story, as it was told by The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson and others, was that Green walked up to Thompson to address their weird Finals beef and Thompson was still upset with Green’s comments and punched/shoved/face-mushed Green. LeBron James and Kevin Durant, also at the party, apparently stepped in to calm things down.

Another account of the night, from sources that spoke to ESPN’s Pablo Torre, said Green had more of an antagonistic role in the altercation, constantly chirping at Thompson until the Cavs big man snapped and let his hands go at Green. In any case, it’s a juicy rumor that as of now we have no real confirmation of beyond there clearly being some kind of altercation between the two because there are just too many sources confirming something happened.