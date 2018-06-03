Draymond Green Said Tristan Thompson Can ‘Meet Him In The Streets Any Day’ To Settle Their Beef

06.02.18 3 hours ago

Draymond Green has a message for Tristan Thompson: He’s not going to fight him near the team buses, but he’s got all summer away from the basketball court to settle things.

The Golden State Warriors star told the press on Saturday that he won’t fight Thompson on the court anymore, but he’s available on the “streets” if he needs to work things out with the Cleveland Cavaliers big man. Thompson and Green got into it at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, with Thompson getting ejected and catching a $25,000 fine.

Green is no stranger to getting fined this season, but he’d rather settle his scores without impacting his wallet. He told reporters on Saturday after practice that he’s willing to meet Thompson “in the streets any day” to work things out with fisticuffs or words, if necessary

