Draymond Green On Golden State’s Opening Night Blowout Loss: ‘We F*cking Sucked’

The Golden State Warriors began their 2019-20 season the same way the previous year’s campaign ended: with a home loss to Kawhi Leonard. But unlike their Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors, Thursday night’s defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers was an absolute drubbing — Leonard and his new teammates annihilated the Dubs in their new building, 141-122.

Obviously, this was the first game for a team that went through a ton of roster turnover this summer. Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala, and Shaun Livingston were some of the names that left town, and in their place, Golden State got D’Angelo Russell and largely rebuilt their bench. Add in that Klay Thompson’s return this season is up in the air due to a torn ACL and, in a way, it’s not a surprise they got blown out in their first game.

After the game, Draymond Green was asked about his team’s performance. In extremely Draymond fashion, when asked about any silver linings to how his squad looked, he bluntly described what he saw out of the Warriors during the game.

“I’m not a moral victory type of guy,” Green said. “I’m not leaving this game looking for something to build off on. We f*cking sucked. And we gotta get better.”

Again, all things considered, it’s not a huge surprise that the Warriors got run off the floor considering how much work they have to put into getting up to speed this year. It also didn’t help that the team will go as their current big three — Steph Curry, Green, and Russell — go, and the trio looked like a group of guys who have not played basketball in months. Green also was dealing with a right elbow contusion that he suffered during the first quarter and made him spend some time in the locker room.

The good news for Golden State is they won’t be content with moral victories, and they assuredly know what they have to do to get up to speed. The issue, though, may be how long it takes to get to that point.