Getty Image

There’s no question that the Los Angeles Lakers were the big winners of the offseason. Landing LeBron James in free agency is a franchise-altering coup for an organization that is already among the most storied in league history. But plenty of questions still remain.

Team president Magic Johnson was unable to surround LeBron with the other superstar sidekicks he’d targeted this summer in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, leaving a roster that is likely too young and inexperienced on the one hand, and past its prime on the other, to make much noise in the ultra-competitive West.

Undoubtedly, the Lakers should be markedly improved, and the conservative predictions are that they’ll at least be in the playoff hunt next season, but fans should probably temper their expectations a bit if they’re still harboring any delusions about them posing a legitimate threat to the Warriors.