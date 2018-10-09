Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors won their second straight championship and third in the last four years in 2017-18, but once the buzzer sounded in Cleveland after Game 4 of the Finals, it wasn’t raw jubilation from the champs in defending their crown. There was as much a sense of relief that they’d gotten the job done as there was pure joy for winning the championship again.

In the locker room afterwards, some players hinted at internal struggles and the incredible grind the 2017-18 season had been for the Warriors, although to this point no details have been made public. Entering the 2018-19 season, the team is once again the heavy favorites to win the title and are openly discussing a three-peat amongst themselves.

However, Draymond Green is hoping that some fresh faces in the locker room can help create a different vibe around the team. Green spoke candidly after Monday’s practice about why last season was such a “drag” for himself and the Warriors, because they returned almost the exact same team from 2016-17 and felt they had nothing to really work on for the regular season. He also noted that this season there is more motivation because of the addition of DeMarcus Cousins and more young players on the roster that will play bigger roles, and as such, the Warriors may be more focused during the regular season.