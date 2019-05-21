Draymond Green Insists That The Warriors Still Need Kevin Durant For The Finals

05.21.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

There’s been a lot of talk about this current version of the Golden State Warriors, which due to string of untimely injuries more closely resembles the 73-9 squad from a few years ago spearheaded by the Splash Brothers’ incendiary shooting and the one-man wrecking crew that is Draymond Green.

Since Kevin Durant went down with a calf strain in Game 5 of the West semis against the Rockets, Golden State has slipped comfortably back into that iteration of themselves and reminded everyone why they were considered one of the greatest teams of all-time even before KD arrived.

They’ve gone 6-0 since, in the process establishing themselves as the clear favorite to win the title and complete that ultra-rare championship three-peat. Still, Green isn’t buying into all the hype surrounding their pre-Durant reunion tour, and after their Game 4 victory to sweep the Blazers in the Western Conference Finals Monday night, he remained adamant that the Warriors both want and need Durant back for their Finals run.

TOPICS#NBA Finals#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant
