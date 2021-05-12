The Golden State Warriors’ path to a postseason run goes straight through the play-in tournament. The Dubs are locked into a spot in the tournament, although it is not clear if they will participate in the 7-8 game or the 9-10 matchup. Either way, for a team that is used to having home-court throughout the postseason, any sort of success would come by way of an underdog bunch making a run.

It’s easy, then, to make some sort of link between these Warriors and the beloved “We Believe” team from the 2006-07 season that finished in eighth place, took down the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks, and eventually bowed out to the Utah Jazz. Draymond Green was asked about this on Tuesday night following the team’s 122-116 win over the Phoenix Suns and made clear that he doesn’t particularly like that comparison.

“We’re not no We Believe 2.0, we got f—ing Steph Curry." Draymond said while he loves the "We Believe" Warriors, they're not the same as the current team. pic.twitter.com/5ra6LVpUEp — ESPN (@espn) May 12, 2021

“They had they thing and we got ours,” Green said. “The We Believe days are over. We’ve won three championships, I’m not no part of no We Believe team.”

Green made clear that he has tons of respect for the guys who made up that squad and how they laid the foundation for what the franchise has turned into today, but ultimately, that sort of underdog mentality just does not work for him.

“We got f*cking Steph Curry on our team,” Green went on to say.

If there is one way that these two teams are similar, it’s how they closed their respective seasons. The We Believe Warriors won their final five games of the season and came out on top in nine of their last ten, while these Dubs have won four in a row and six of their last seven with home games against New Orleans and Memphis to close out the year.