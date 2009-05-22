What started in Beijing is culminating before our eyes as one of the most exciting NBA Playoffs to date. Everyone is anxious to see if at long last the league’s greatest players will be able to bring out the best of each other on basketball’s greatest stage: the NBA Finals. It’s obviously too soon to tell, but many are already dubbing it the dream season. As a result, NIKE has presented Dream Season: 23 & 24.

The one-hour special that was on ESPN the other night focuses on Kobe and LeBron‘s pursuit of an NBA championship while forging a friendship reminiscent of past basketball greats. Through exclusive access to the Lakers and Cavs, Dream Season: 23 & 24 provides viewers with never-before-seen footage of Bryant’s and James’ remarkable season, narrated by Justin Timberlake.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What are your thoughts?