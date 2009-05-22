What started in Beijing is culminating before our eyes as one of the most exciting NBA Playoffs to date. Everyone is anxious to see if at long last the league’s greatest players will be able to bring out the best of each other on basketball’s greatest stage: the NBA Finals. It’s obviously too soon to tell, but many are already dubbing it the dream season. As a result, NIKE has presented Dream Season: 23 & 24.
The one-hour special that was on ESPN the other night focuses on Kobe and LeBron‘s pursuit of an NBA championship while forging a friendship reminiscent of past basketball greats. Through exclusive access to the Lakers and Cavs, Dream Season: 23 & 24 provides viewers with never-before-seen footage of Bryant’s and James’ remarkable season, narrated by Justin Timberlake.
What are your thoughts?
what happens WHEN neither one makes it to the Finals?
SYK!!! WHEN IS THIS GONNA SHO!?!??!
LOL @#1, 4REAL, THEY BETTER HAVE A “DREAM SEASON 12 & 15” ON HAND AS WELL…..NARRATED BY USHER.
right boogs?
if i was dwight and ‘melo i’d Tivo that shit and use that as extra motivation
real talk…that documentary was everything that “Kobe Doin’ Work” should have been
ESPN is ridiculous…they stop doing real sports news years ago
Now they just make up hype and spray it for all of us to slurp it up…It’s in NIKE’s best interest for these 2 to be in the finals…not the NBA! Dwight is with adidas and Melo is with Brand Jordan…so of course Nike is going to push LBJ/Kobe finals…
Do I really have to hear Justing Timberlake’s voice through the whole thing? Who even thought he would be a great narrator…Horrible decision…where was Sam Jackson or someone else that fits.
CONSPIRACY THEORY!!!!!!
@ Kudadeen…
Sam Jackson narrating for Lebron, and Morgan Freeman for Kobe…haha!
@7 Kudabeen : I’m thinking that they want to go with someone that’s a contemporary of the people being profiled. Sam Jackson is all well and good, but I’d get the impression he was just talking atcha instead of narrating the season.
Actually watched a good amount of it last night in the bar when we were waiting for our reservation at dinner. Since the sound was off, even better in some cases and like everything else, even without hearing a word from or about him, Kobe seemed like a dick.
it could be like the boondocks when sam and charlie do voiceovers lol
That thing was hot.
I liked it, thought it was dope, kb24 said he was closer with mello either way nike wins, and nba fans win.
@gotem-Where he say he was closer than Melo.I aint hear that one.I thought they all was tight.
Bron needs to update his wifey
HA! LBJ has on a Delicious Vinyl t-shirt. Is he a closet Young MC fan?
Yet another item to piss off and motivate Dwyane Wade.
JT ruins it for me…he still has the voice of a Mouseketeer.
that was a 10 on the unintentional comedy scale when it said “And narrated by Justin Timberlake”
Shit is mad funny cus the way lebron and Kobes teams have played it might be a dream 12 & 15 season that would be hilarious.
Should have been dream season 3 and 23. Wade was so much better than Kobe this year its not even funny.
boogs…Usher wouldn’t be the narrator he owns a small part of the cavs so why would he be the narrator for “Dream Season 12&15?”