Dreams Money Can Buy

Jordanesque? That’s what a lot are saying. LeBron James (35 points) contributed all over the court in Miami’s 101-93 Game 4 win. This wasn’t about winning. It was merely surviving, making it through an overtime game where Wade didn’t play well and the Bulls refused to die. This was a test of wills, and earlier this season who would’ve ever guessed LeBron would win that game? It wasn’t exactly Jordanesque, but he was the difference again as Miami inched to within one win of the NBA Finals … In the final few minutes of both regulation and overtime, LeBron and Rose (8-for-27 from the field, 23 points, seven turnovers) faced each other up and it was on. Twice, ‘Bron forced the MVP into tough step-back J’s that were off on Chicago‘s final two possessions in regulation. James had his shot to win it, but basically ran over Ronnie Brewer for an offensive foul. Yet in overtime, he made the big plays while Rose coughed it up, his biggest turnover of the night resulting in a Wade layup that pushed the lead to six with a minute left. From there, LeBron hit another pull-up J (even though he traveled) before Wade came out of nowhere on the other end to block Rose’s shot. As it was on its way out of bounds, ‘Bron dove and made an incredible save. That possession defined who Miami is: selfless and angry, with a maniacal defensive intensity that never wavers against anyone, whether it’s the MVP or Omer Asik. Now while all the stars had their moments – even Chris Bosh (22 points) hit some huge shots – it was the role players that got them there. Mike Miller (12 points, nine rebounds) and Udonis Haslem (nine rebounds), two players we weren’t sure would even play in this series, were huge in the second half. Miller hit the glass, and hit a floater with three minutes left to knot it at 80. On the ensuing possession, Haslem drew a charge on Joakim Noah (and later on Rose) … While he stepped up late, where was D-Wade (5-for-16, 14 points) all night? He was talking terrible fading bank shots seemingly every time he touched it. Most of his shots in the second half weren’t even close. Give credit to Brewer and also Keith Bogans. Bogans might be Road to Perdition to Bruce Bowen‘s Goodfellas, but sometimes, you just gotta roll with what you got … Chicago immediately jumped out, 19-8. Bosh picked up two quick fouls, and Luol Deng (20 points) and the Bulls’ energy were on a different level than in Game 3. The Heat shot 5-for-18 in the first quarter with just one assist and yet after LeBron went on a personal 8-0, it was just a three-point deficit. In the second quarter, the Heat turned the intensity up and made it nearly impossible for the Bulls to score. Rose was working so hard on every possession. Whether he was splitting the pick-n-roll or trying to dribble around the helper, he would get in the lane and have to shoot a floater with three guys on him. On the other end, the Big Three took turns. Early it was LeBron, then Bosh got involved and then Wade came back pissed off at a sloppy start and found some easy baskets. After they trailed by 11 early, the Heat hit the visitors with a 29-9 run. Rose did break free near the end of the second quarter for a fast-break dunk, going right by Mario Chalmers and cramming one plus the foul. It must’ve been those 9.8 ounces. Then on the following possession, Rose split a double-team and dropped a sledgehammer on Joel Anthony‘s head. Plus one. That’s one of those plays where you should just get out the damn way. The only surprising part was Boozer not yelling “Gimme that s#$%!” Goran Dragic, move over. You have company … Down three with under five minutes to go, Miami caught a huge break when the officials charged Carlos Boozer (20 points, 11 rebounds) with a flagrant foul on Bosh. It resulted in a four-point possession (two Bosh FTs, a jumper by Miller) to take the lead … Best part of watching the Bulls with the Pops is hearing him groan whenever Noah (14 rebounds) shoots … So this is what the Heat were supposed to look like when they all came together this summer? A few months ago, no one would’ve believed this scenario. This was the dream … TNT must’ve moved Inside the NBA into the arena for Chuck‘s safety. The Miami fans were ready to destroy him … Somehow we missed it yesterday, but it was Tracy McGrady‘s 32nd birthday. We need a “We Reminisce” piece, but for now check out this ridiculous mix … The National Basketball Players Association filed an unfair labor practices complaint against the owners yesterday. Basically, they’re claiming the owners are delaying the negotiations and making crazy demands. Not a good sign at all as we get closer to the summer … We’re out like Joel Anthony’s manhood.
so hes tall iverson?
lebron james is that dude. all haters shall convert sooner or later
Hell no. He is better than Iverson already. This Chicago team is going to be a force for a long time. Kyle Korver is killing them or Chicago should already be getting ready for the Mavs. And I am a Lebron fan. With that being said Heat in 6 over Mavs especially now that Heat have home court again. Mavs are great but they haven’t played against like the Bulls or the Heat. I think Chicago will win game 5 at home. That team does not quit.
I mean to say they haven’t played against a great defense like the Heat or Bulls in the playoffs so far. Nowitizki probably averages close to 40 but still lose the series since they will shut down the other guys. That strategy almost worked for OKC but Russell Westbrook and Durant can’t close out games yet like the Heat.
Those two drose dunks were ungodly so blasphemous!!!
drose didnt get the help when he needed it most…korver was scared to shoot, boozer defense was atrocious, and noah couldnt make a layup to save his life. and turnovers killed us all night. and oh yeah that lebron is out of this world.
When Charles Barkley said last week Monday that, that was the fastest and greatest defense he had ever seen. Was he talking about Miami and those sworming real life “killer bees”. S%&t looked like the undefeated 72 Dolphins defense and I Hate the Dolphins but I must tell the truth. I thought Chicagos bench was suppose to be better than Haslem, Miller, and Chalmers. People blowed Gibson and the rest of those guys head up after that lucky game 1 and told them how great they we’re and they believed Barkley. Listen to Sporty-j folks. Not a guy like Chuck who loses hundreds on thousands in betting. Just imagine next year when we can sign a center for MLE and Pat Riley convinces Danny Ainge to trade Ray Allen for Mike Miller and free agents like Steve Nash want to come to Miami to run the pick and roll with big man Chris Bosh
I’ve been saying for two weeks now that Lebron will guard Rose EFFECTIVELY and everyone thought this was crazy … but here it is, nice win for the Heat. Should be a fun rematch from 2006 in the finals.
As a Mavs fan, gotta say that I’m scared of the Heat. But we beat a few tough teams already (assuming we beat the Thunder), so no reason to panic yet.
PS for some reason, the Mavs have been underdogs in all of their series so far, seems to be working for them.
MIAMI all the way
8-27 for a PG? damn. thats why i love old school playmakers like jason kidd and stockton. you are PG, make something happen for your team, don’t look for your own shot only.
it seems curse of regular season MVP continues. who was last reg season MVP who won championship? shaq? can’t remeber was timmy MVP when spurs took it all last time
This is it, like MJ said it, i saw it coming, the Heat will take out the bulls. I see a ring now for the king and C.B. Miami will go all the way to the Nba Finals and win it cos they hav got all it takes and the time for them is now.
That LBJ, Wade, Miller, Bosh, Haslem lineup is scary.
Sure they are undersized at the power positions but it helps having a 6’8” freight train at PG.
The only match up problem they have the rest of the way is Dirk but God couldnt guard Dirk right now, so they just gotta have more firepower. And with that lineup they do.
Bosh and Haslem both have a good midrange game. We know what LBJ and Wade are capable of driving to the basket. Now if Miller hits his shots like tonight? Championship.
Oh one more thing:
I know that the +/- stat can be misguiding, but Miller had a +36 in an OT game. Pretty impressive.
It’s now up to Dallas to stop the whiny boyband express. LOL. It would feel a lot more comfortable if Caron Butler were playing though…
@ Sporty-J
“Just imagine next year when we can sign a center for MLE and Pat Riley convinces Danny Ainge to trade Ray Allen for Mike Miller and free agents like Steve Nash want to come to Miami to run the pick and roll with big man Chris Bosh”
yeah and I want the Magic to just trade D12 to the Lakers for Bynum straight up, and I want Kobe’s fingers to not be all fucked up, but it ain’t happening. this is what is known as ‘wishful thinking.’
So it’s true… Gary Anthony Williams (aka Smart Brother) was just named Lakers’ Head Coach…
Wow. Lakers should have hired Adelman. Only good part of this story is the Warriors didnt hire Brown.
You all still think Lebron is the Robin to Dwade’s Batman? Get out of here with that noise.
Rose better than Iverson?
SMH
Iverson’s MVP year = FINALS appearance
Rose’s MVP year, with BETTER defense, teammates, coaches = ECF
Don’t hate on AI just yet.
People that have hate for ai have no sense of history…
watch how he took the sixers to the finals… all by himself….in every series….2nd best player on that team was eric snow… child please
8-27. I love D. Rose but I don’t want to see any point guard shoot that many shots. And I know A.B. will get on here and say that the definition of a point guard varies from team-to-team depending on what is needed out of that player, but as Magic Johnson (clearly someone who knows about the PG position) reinforced, point guards are pass first players.
D. Rose is AI 2.0. Or LeBron-CLE 2.0. Lot of talent, not so much talent around him, and needs another superstar (cause Boozer is a former shell of a superstar)…
I was going to remark on that “D Rose better than Iverson right now” comment, but I see that knowledgeable basketball minds have already intervened. That was a ridiculous statement, to say the least.
Aaron McKie and D-Coleman weren’t so bad back then if I remember correctly. Definitely not great by any means but they weren’t horrible. Didn’t he have Mutombo too or was that after?
Skeeter McGee, so you’re basically said that there was a time when Boozer was a superstar? When, please?
I’ll clarify, to me if you play on Olympic teams (medaled 2x), make All-Star appearances, and spend seasons (back then, at least) in an ultra-competitive Western Conference avg. 17 pts, 10 boards, 3 assists, and top 5 in FG% going to the playoffs, then yeah, I think that was when he was a superstar.
And remember, this was all while he was option #2. I know it might be a stretch to call him a “superstar” back then, but he was pretty coveted during free agency and was one of the top 3 players in his position before injuries. I consider that superstardom…
Maybe when Boozer played at Duke? But he ended up as a 2nd round pick, so… Superstar or not, you can’t deny he was a steal…
I just think it’s funny when people call someone like Amare Stoudemire a superstar. He has done the same if not less than Boozer in terms of achievements. If we’re talking solely numbers, then I guess Kevin Love is a superstar too. It’s gonna sound dumb, but it all comes down to what you would consider labeling someone a superstar means…
@ Mandirigma:
“Iverson’s MVP year = FINALS appearance
Rose’s MVP year, with BETTER defense, teammates, coaches = ECF
Don’t hate on AI just yet.”
I’m a HUGE fan of Iverson but you can’t seriously use the Answer’s Finals appearance as evidence he is better than Rose. AI beat the Celtics (Pierce and Walker) to make the Finals. This year’s Heat would crush that Sixers and Celtic team. The East is much better than in 2000, or whenever that was.
@Skeeter: “I just think it’s funny when people call someone like Amare Stoudemire a superstar.”
I agree 100%.
For some reason, the guys who pull good numbers and happen to also be athletic are labelled “superstar”. But the not-so-athletic, not-so-flashy guys who pull in the same numbers aren’t considered superstars. It’s all about marketing and the league, teams and media have more to market with guys who can jump out of the gym.
@ Jay
So you don’t know when the Sixers made the Finals, you are wrong about them playing Boston…so it’s safe to say your whole comment isn’t worth anyhting, right?
@Rafa
I don’t think you get the point, but what he is trying to say is back then to get out of the East it was way easier, especially if you had to carry your team. The West was so loaded back then it was basically the Western Conf. Finals that were considered the Finals because of how weak the East was.
If D-Rose were playing in the eastern Conference Iverson thrived in, he would kill it.
Dime Magazine. Where bitter and biased journalism happens.
@dagwaller: the Mavs have only been underdogs in one out of the 3 series they’ve played. Do some research homie
TNT moved inside because the Miami fans were killing Barkley. Also did anyone see someone throw something at Charles during the the aftershow and Kenny looked up like “WTF!?”
LeBron guarding D-Rose? Awesome move by Thibodeau! All highlights from last night:
The comments show, as always, that people don’t remember shit. 2001Sixers would crush these Bulls, easy.
@ Skeeter
I know what he is saying, just strange when you’re trying to make a point and some of your facts are bogus.
I think the East was worse than it is now, especially after seed 4 or 5. But the first few seeds were good. That Milwaukee team with Allen, Robinson and Cassell probably had more talent than the Bulls now.
Also, didn’t the Sixers play the Lakers tougher than the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals?
@Rafa
My bad bud. I’ll wiki next time.
I don’t remember the shitty East years. It’s all a blur. Indiana, Boston, Philly… those teams were bad “good” teams.
My point was you can’t compare Iverson’s Philly team to this years Bulls team. With that logic, the Nets made the Finals, didn’t they? Twice right? So because they did, they must be better much than this year’s Bulls (if the Heat win the series).
“2001Sixers would crush these Bulls, easy.”
Wow.
The Lakers didnt lose til they got to the Finals so yeah, Philly played LA tougher than everybody in the West that year.
So Joakim Noah is better than Dikembe Mutombo now? Wow…I guess the world really did end. And its hard to be a pass first PG when everyone on your team is missing shots
ai is better. no arguments there. if the heat were clogging the lane against him like they did with rose, it would be crossovers and fades all day to 40 points…and probably an L in regulation lol :)
but..hypothetical situation..one game for the fate of the world, you DON’T know who the other 4 players are (ie, do they need a facilitator, or someone to drop 50) you must pick the 5th, a guard…AI in beast-mode, or D-Rose in beast-mode??
@ Jay
I sounded a bit harsh, sorry bout that dude.
Like you said it’s hard to compare those teams. Just thought that if you can’t praise AI for the Finals appearance, you can’t fault him for getting there with zero offensive talent whatsoever. All good defenders, but Aaron McKie and Eric Snow offensively? ouch.
I’m just not sold on Rose being better than AI.
He didn’t play well vs a mediocre Pacers team. Lebron slowing him down isn’t that big of a surprise. Look at what Paul George did…
LeBron haters where y’all at??? Lmao. It’s pretty hard to hate on that man’s performance last night. The man did it all! Scoring, passing, rebounding, & oh yea, he put D. Rose is cuffs too. Not to mention that the kid only played 50 mins. What ppl must understand is that D. Rose has to be aggressive for the Bulls to have a chance of winning. He’s not A.I. Rose is a willing passer, but guys like Korver, Bogans, & Brewer are not consistently hitting perimeter shots. Boozer, Noah, & Deng are not the elite scorers needed to help Rose match Miami’s scoring power. So the Rose/ A.I. comparison is a weak one
players like boozer, love and amare cant be considered superstars because they cant/dont defend.. same argument for carmelo.. theres two ends on the court.. loves amazing rebounding does not qualify him as a good defender because he is not.. KG, Duncan, Dirk.. superstars. boozer, amare, no way!!
I 100% UNDERSTAND and RESPECT That EVERYONE Has Their Own OPINION But It’s Some OPINIONS That People Say That Just Make You SHAKE and SCRATCH Your Fucking Head FOR REAL, Like “ROSE IS BETTER THAN IVERSON” …You Can’t Be Serious, I Mean: Don’t Get Me Wrong… I Love ROSE GAME… I’ve Been Riding With and Talking Bout Him Since His AAU Days When A Lot Of People I Know Didn’t Know Who The Hell He Was…lol. And I’ve Watched IVERSON Play From His FRESHMEN YEAR At GEORGETOWN To His Last Year In The League and GAME vs GAME, SKILLZ vs SKILLZ, STATS vs STATS… IVERSON Is BY FAR… WAAAAAAY BETTER!!!
Why do you guys on Dimemag always try to compare players? Rose is still a baby and was out there last night basicly playing against team USA.
Saying that Rose is better than Iverson is like saying Kobe is better than MJ. Without AI, Rose is not a point guard. He is an undersized SG who tries to fit into a system somewhere… AI defined the PG position as Rose plays it. You can’t compare players to their own grandfathers. Different times, different circumstances. Both are historically great in their own right, but you are absolutely joking yourself if you don’t acknowledge that Iverson paved the road for Rose.
The Heat still have a big hurdle in front of them by going back to Chicago. It’s never over till it’s over – BUT if D Wade plays even an ounce better last night, there is no OT and Miami wins by 10. Speaking of D Wade, is dude injured or something? He looks so tentative right now. Settling for those jumpers is not a good look.
Let’s go Heat. On to the next one.
LL
Yesterday hoopshype had a link to an article where Rose said he was going to force the issue, not pass out of double teams and be more aggressive. If the Bulls instead ran motion offense and the other 4 guys on the court actually thought that Rose would pass them the ball they’d be ready to make jumpers… instead they wait until Rose had expended all options and then passes with 3 seconds left on the shot clock. Yeah those shots are missed but it is Rose’s fault.
Rose was better 2 months ago before he was told he was getting the MVP. He played smarter. Less turnovers. Less forced shots.
Do a who’s better… Rose around the All-Star break and Rose in the Playoffs… unanimous for the 1st one. This Playoff Rose IS Allen Iverson’s brother.
How the hell is D-Rose better than Iverson already? No doubt Rose is an amazing talent, but Iverson was just as quick with better handles, he was a better shooter and he was less turnover prone. Rose is more explosive but in terms of overall player, he hasn’t surpassed the Answer.
I remember the Sixers beating a very good Raptors team and Milwaukee Bucks and lost the Lakers in 5. Iverson won Game 1 all by himself. I honestly can’t picture Rose even coming close to winning a single game against prime Shaq and rising Kobe. Miami wouldn’t even stand a chance with their weakass interior. Bosh looked like he got shot by an AK47 assault rifle the way he went flying flipping around on the ground from that light push from Boozer. Imagine if Shaq started posting up on him. It would look something along the lines of a canon ball hitting his gut.