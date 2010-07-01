Drew Gooden agrees to sign with Milwaukee

… And the first free agent is (in principle) off the board. Funny, just the other day in the office we were trying to guess how many teams Drew Gooden has played for — everyone always forgets the Kings, for which Drew played one whole game — and now he’s added another in his quest to become the next Chris Gatling.
According to Yahoo! Sports, Gooden has agreed to a five-year, $32 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Size and depth on the front line become a top priority after the Bucks were bounced from the first round of the playoffs thanks to Atlanta’s interior advantage and Andrew Bogut‘s season-ending arm injury. Milwaukee used its #15 draft choice on VCU power forward Larry Sanders, and now adds Gooden, a veteran with playoff experience who can start at either center of power forward in case of injury.
The Bucks’ biggest offseason priority now is presumably re-signing John Salmons.
Wayy too much money for Drew. Should have at least cut the years on that deal. Every FA is going to get overpad this year at this rate.
I can’t believe Drew moved to another team by his own free will. I guess that means Milwaukee will trade him before February. :)
I agree with SK…if Drew Gooden is getting $6 mil/year, there are gonna be a lot of bloated contracts coming up.
Man Milwaukee paid alot for this dude, i mean he decent but id never pay dude that much money.
Yeah, Mavs got him for less than that. He’d be good with Bogut and the rooks though.
wtf… i have no idea why milwakee is overhauling its roster. they had potential to make the Eastern Conf Finals before Bogut got injured. bad, bad move.
Drew Gooden plays good ball! I don’t know why he gets moved so much — maybe he hasn’t meshed too well with certain personalities before…I don’t know.
I like what Milwaukee is doing. They’re addressing their obvious needs from last year and can definitely return to the playoffs with this lineup:
PG – Brandon Jennings
SG – Michael Redd (Chris Douglas-Roberts)
SF – Corey Maggette
PF – Drew Gooden
C – Andrew Bogut
This year’s Charlie Villanueva. Ironic that the Bucks are the ones to overpay for him.
Not that 6 mil is really reaching, but for that many years? After year 2, he’ll become known as “Drew Gooden’s terrible contract” until year 5, at which point he’ll become known as “Drew Gooden’s expiring contract”.
wow 5 years 32 million? That’s crazy …lol I haven’t heard the name Chris Gatling in a looooong time.
Drew is a good player, better than ALOT of the players at his position. I don’t think it’s a bad deal at all, (ok maybe 1 yr too long) but he can give you 12ppg & 6rpg in his sleep. I’m sure he will average 12-14ppg and 6-8rpg which is great at 6mil per.
I think he gets moved around so much because he is a relatively low-cost player with high production.
Do they have enough money to sign Salmons after this? Not a terrible move as you have to think the Bucks have to slightly overpay guys to play in Wisconsin and didn’t Gooden play decent for Skiles when he was on the bulls?
If they can keep Salmons or bring back Richard Jefferson for something reasonable they are a solid playoff team in the East.
@Jah – that roster would get LIT UP. You gotta move Bad Porn (or Redd) to the bench and start Luc Richard Mbah Amute at the 3 so you can at least play some D. Bring CDR and whichever of the scorers you bench for him in for the 2nd unit and that’s a solid squad. BUT the Bucks just picked up 2 guys (Bad Porn and Drew) that have never won anything. Talent level just went up but they’ll still find a way to lose 50.
so whats the bucks roster right now? they got
jennings
salmons
redd
maggette
CDR
Gooden
Luc Ricard MBah Amoute
Bogut
Sanders
thas not a bad roster but you got a lot of scorers…is jodie meeks on the roster as well. someone has got to be moved
@Chaos – Meeks got traded to Philly at the deadline last year, Salmons is technically a FA, and Redd’s expiring (so probably getting traded at some point.) I like the roster a lot if Bad Porn can either accept a 6th man role or calm his game down to the point that the Bad Porn nickname is unwarranted if he starts. My post above was a joke (the “they’ll lose 50 anyway since they picked up guys that’ve never won anything”) but I do hope those guys haven’t picked up any bad habbits that’d cost this team any games, cuz they’re talented as hell and Brandon Jennings is one of my favorite players in the league that’s not on the Celtics.
I’ll take the rat tail. He’s an efficient player with defense and rebounding at the 4. Bogut at 5. Then I’ve gotta see Luc Richard at 3. Yung Buck 1. Only question is the 2, as I don’t see Redd in the picture, one way or another. It’d be nice to have Salmons there, but if not, maybe Bad Porn starts that spot. But something tells me BP won’t be around for long… expect more trades and expect Ersan to be huge this year.
This guy can play ball! he just gets injured almost every week! It would be a good move for the bucks if it wasn’t that long…
There has to be a team opt out option on the third year or this is a terrible deal
Good player, questionable contract. He played well for the Mavs, but at 6 mil each year, he’s only viable for probably 2-3 years. But good for Gooden for getting paid.
Everyone that keeps putting Redd on Milwaukee’s roster, please knock it off. Mike Redd aint doin shit for anybody this year.
Gooden…I knew he was one of Hammond’s targets but… 5 years at over $6m per? Come on John, what the fuck is that? I hope the rumblings of yrs 4 and 5 being TO’s are true. And they bout to overpay Salmons too, for too many years! Who knows, maybe this team of outcasts will rise up and conquer.
The contract is too long, nuff said.