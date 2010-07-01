Drew Gooden agrees to sign with Milwaukee

… And the first free agent is (in principle) off the board. Funny, just the other day in the office we were trying to guess how many teams Drew Gooden has played for — everyone always forgets the Kings, for which Drew played one whole game — and now he’s added another in his quest to become the next Chris Gatling.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Gooden has agreed to a five-year, $32 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Size and depth on the front line become a top priority after the Bucks were bounced from the first round of the playoffs thanks to Atlanta’s interior advantage and Andrew Bogut‘s season-ending arm injury. Milwaukee used its #15 draft choice on VCU power forward Larry Sanders, and now adds Gooden, a veteran with playoff experience who can start at either center of power forward in case of injury.

The Bucks’ biggest offseason priority now is presumably re-signing John Salmons.

ANDREW BOGUT Chris Gatling Drew Gooden John Salmons LARRY SANDERS

