Drew Gooden Out of Sacramento, To San Antonio?

In Boston’s effort to quickly address holes in their roster, they immediately snared Mikki Moore off of waivers following the trade deadline. But maybe if they were more patient, they could have gotten a shot at a bigger frontcourt contributor.
Now, it looks like Drew Gooden will be available, as he reached a buyout agreement with the Kings, which will save them about $1.8 million, and allow him to move on to a contender. Cleveland is in the hunt, but all signs point to San Antonio picking up the veteran forward.
The Spurs have wanted badly to add frontcourt help, and nearly pulled off a trade deadline deal for Los Angeles Clippers center Marcus Camby. Gooden could give the Spurs much-needed size if they face the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference playoffs.
So, if Gooden ends up in San Antone, expect the other newly bought-out forward Joe Smith to head north to Cleveland. With Ben Wallace‘s broken leg, Cleveland is looking to add some front court depth so that they don’t really need to pull Lorenzen Wright and/or Darnell Jackson off the bench.
If San Antonio could lock up Gooden and Cleveland can land Smith, they’ll both benefit greatly. Now that Drew is more clean-cut, he’ll fit in with the Spurs – both his personal style and style of play – as another Kurt Thomas type.
Joe Smith provides Cleveland with another pick-and-pop threat. Though he’s not quite as automatic as Big Z on that 18-footer, he’s about 1000-times the shooter that Andy Varejao is.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
I think Gooden could find a home in SA. At least until he gets traded AGAIN.
By what date do they have to be signed to remain eligible for the playoffs?
I could see him going back to cleveland, but then again I can see san antonio stealing him because cleveland would have an extra body next year.
Hope cleveland gets em.
with no amare stoudamire, the suns might want to think about drew gooden. the dallas mavs might want to think about him too. he can provide some assistance behind dirk.
in the est, he can help a few teams. the knicks could use some size and help on the boards to make a playoff push. the pacers perhaps. and maybe even new jersey.
drew gooden aint all that…but he can fit his role well. he should have options
i thought march 1st wz the last day you could sing to be playoff eligable
March 1st was the?deadline but teams had until last night to have players on waivers, so as long as they cleared waivers by the deadline, they’re eligible to sign as early as Wednesday to make playoff rosters.
That would be a good pickup.
I think Gooden is the “surpise free agent” Cleveland’s GM hinted about on the weekend. We’ve been hearing about Joe Smith for months. I’d list the Cavs as an outside contender to land Gooden.
Smart move by both the team and the players in these buyouts. Both guys are going to get signed to a contender and both teams will save money.
The Suns really need a PF..
the only reason for gooden not joining a contender would be that he is just dumb. if he joins the suns, mavs or even worse he shouldn’t get a new contract.
As long as the player is cut by March 1st at midnight then they are eligible to sign with another team and be eligible for the playoffs. What about Gooden to the lake-show? much more servicable than mbenga right….
maybe we shoulda waited, but if nothing happened, we’d be too short. YOu get what you can and go from there. I’m not upset having Mikki
@ Celts fan: you mean other than he can’t score, pass, shoot or defend adequately?
Didnt they have to sign by March 1st?
Oh, i just read rob’s comment
I can see Gooden going with San Antonio just because of the spanking they game him in Cleveland, Smith has the choice between the Lakers and the Cavs.
But had Boston waited it out, they definitely would be better with Smith instead of Moore, but Moore is better than nothing, which what one of these team will be left with
The timing of KG’s injury was a big factor. If he had not gotten injured in Utah, they could afford to wait it out. They didn’t have that luxury and waiting for something that wasn’t as certain as the Marbury signing.
Should def go with Cleveland. Darnell Jackson, Lorenzen Wright, Andy Varejao and Z being the (top) bigs, he’d fit in nicely. Plus he has history there.
Are Orlando able to sign him? They could use him, so they have a better PF then Hedu or Lewis
A. Drew Gooden has been a joke for so long that he’s vastly underrated. He would be a good pick-up for any team, let alone a contender. Though he wouldn’t be a good building block (talent-wise) for the Kings, especially given their young frontcourt.
B. I guess Dime has to make jokes, but I hope that no one out there would rather have Joe Smith than Anderson Varejao. Really, at any point in their careers. Smith’s numbers are barely above Varejao’s, despite playing more minutes throughout his career.
This coming from a Maryland fan: Joe Smith is like Kurt Thomas. Good for an old guy that is solid in the locker room and to set a good screen, but not nearly the impact player that Varejao is. (I’m aware that he’s not a star – just that he impacts the game in more ways than just being a good influence, which for some reason some posters/writers on this site seem to think is important [Sam Cassell is useless cough cough]).