Drew Gooden Out of Sacramento, To San Antonio?

In Boston’s effort to quickly address holes in their roster, they immediately snared Mikki Moore off of waivers following the trade deadline. But maybe if they were more patient, they could have gotten a shot at a bigger frontcourt contributor.

Now, it looks like Drew Gooden will be available, as he reached a buyout agreement with the Kings, which will save them about $1.8 million, and allow him to move on to a contender. Cleveland is in the hunt, but all signs point to San Antonio picking up the veteran forward.



The Spurs have wanted badly to add frontcourt help, and nearly pulled off a trade deadline deal for Los Angeles Clippers center Marcus Camby. Gooden could give the Spurs much-needed size if they face the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference playoffs.

So, if Gooden ends up in San Antone, expect the other newly bought-out forward Joe Smith to head north to Cleveland. With Ben Wallace‘s broken leg, Cleveland is looking to add some front court depth so that they don’t really need to pull Lorenzen Wright and/or Darnell Jackson off the bench.

If San Antonio could lock up Gooden and Cleveland can land Smith, they’ll both benefit greatly. Now that Drew is more clean-cut, he’ll fit in with the Spurs – both his personal style and style of play – as another Kurt Thomas type.

Joe Smith provides Cleveland with another pick-and-pop threat. Though he’s not quite as automatic as Big Z on that 18-footer, he’s about 1000-times the shooter that Andy Varejao is.

Source: Yahoo! Sports