So you didn’t make it to Indy but you love the Blue Devils? Here’s your chance to remember this year’s historic championship run. Introducing the Duke 2010 NCAA Champs Locker Room Players Hat by Nike. This is what the guys were given on the floor. Compared to hats from year’s past, it’s kinda hot.
Available for shipping starting tomorrow, April 8, you can cop one of these One Size Fits All hats HERE for only $28.00.
What do you think?
no giveaway dime? lol
I’ll get one in 2011. Hmmmmm…..
