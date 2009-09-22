Duke and Coach K One Step Closer to Domination

In Monday’s Smack, we told you about how Duke and Coach K were shaking up the balance of power in the college world by squeezing Indiana out of the picture for Kyrie Irving and luring Austin Rivers (Doc’s son) to campus for a visit, even though he’s officially committed to Florida.
And tonight there’s more.
In an exclusive to HighSchoolHoop.com, Austin Rivers, ranked No. 5 in HSH’s Top 50 players in the country, told us that while he’s sill officially committed to the Gators, he’s opening up to let Duke recruit him. How does that work? Go HERE for the HSH article.
All in all, it’s definitely not a good sign for Florida, especially since Rivers admits that he’s “loving” Duke right now.
Docs son won’t be all that in college and won’t make it to the NBA
I’m guessing chicken heads.
morrison will kill dis yr…sum jj redic related, duke related, college basketball related quote
Yep, looks like Dook’s gonna have another dominating “happy-if-we-make-the-sweet 16” year…
Too bad UNC is stacked up with a top 5 freshman class and a nice 2010 class too. Not to mention the return of Ed Davis.
Duke will need alot more help than this… seriously…!!
Isn’t that a violation or at least ethically wrong?
Such is the case with super early commits. I wouldn’t be surprised is Rivers renegs and heads to Duke. Kyrie is also leaning there. As long as Coach K is at Duke they’ll always have a shot at the TOP talent in the country.
Magicman hatin hard.
remember when paulus was supposed to be the next big thing… forgot how that turned out
unc fans are just mad that their run is over done sry dont be sore loosers
i’ve seen austin play as a sophmore easily putting up 40 plus points in the best tournament in the nation against the best . he’s going to be something special