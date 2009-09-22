Duke and Coach K One Step Closer to Domination

#Austin Rivers #Florida
09.21.09 9 years ago 12 Comments

In Monday’s Smack, we told you about how Duke and Coach K were shaking up the balance of power in the college world by squeezing Indiana out of the picture for Kyrie Irving and luring Austin Rivers (Doc’s son) to campus for a visit, even though he’s officially committed to Florida.

And tonight there’s more.

In an exclusive to HighSchoolHoop.com, Austin Rivers, ranked No. 5 in HSH’s Top 50 players in the country, told us that while he’s sill officially committed to the Gators, he’s opening up to let Duke recruit him. How does that work? Go HERE for the HSH article.

All in all, it’s definitely not a good sign for Florida, especially since Rivers admits that he’s “loving” Duke right now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Austin Rivers#Florida
TAGSAustin RiversBILLY DONOVANCOLLEGEDUKEDuke BasketballFLORIDAFLORIDA GATORShigh schoolKyrie IrivingReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP