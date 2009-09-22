Duke and Coach K One Step Closer to Domination

In Monday’s Smack, we told you about how Duke and Coach K were shaking up the balance of power in the college world by squeezing Indiana out of the picture for Kyrie Irving and luring Austin Rivers (Doc’s son) to campus for a visit, even though he’s officially committed to Florida.

And tonight there’s more.

In an exclusive to HighSchoolHoop.com, Austin Rivers, ranked No. 5 in HSH’s Top 50 players in the country, told us that while he’s sill officially committed to the Gators, he’s opening up to let Duke recruit him. How does that work? Go HERE for the HSH article.

All in all, it’s definitely not a good sign for Florida, especially since Rivers admits that he’s “loving” Duke right now.