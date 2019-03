Getty Image

Duke’s season ended in Washington D.C. on Sunday at the hands of Michigan State as the Spartans came back from a late three-point deficit to win 68-67.

It was a back-and-forth battle throughout the game as each team went on big runs in the first half and continued trading leads in the second half, but it was a late three from Kenny Goins that put the Spartans up two late for the final lead change of the evening.