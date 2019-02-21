Getty Image

The Duke-North Carolina rivalry is always a hot ticket no matter who is on the floor for the Tar Heels and Blue Devils.

It’s one of the best rivalries in all of sports, and in years when both teams are ranked in the top 10 and the rosters are filled with NBA caliber talent, it takes on an even greater importance on a national scale, well outside the Triangle region. This is one of those years, with Duke ranked No. 1 and North Carolina at No. 8, but beyond that the presence of Zion Williamson, arguably the best college prospect in nearly a decade, means everyone wants to get into Cameron Indoor Stadium for Wednesday night’s proceedings.

This wasn’t just Duke alums in the house or even stars from Charlotte pro teams (Greg Olsen was among those in attendance). No, everyone wanted to catch the Blue Devils and Tar Heels, including former president Barack Obama who rolled through Cameron to check out Zion and company.