Barack Obama Headlined A Star-Studded Crowd Attending North Carolina-Duke

02.20.19 1 min ago

Getty Image

The Duke-North Carolina rivalry is always a hot ticket no matter who is on the floor for the Tar Heels and Blue Devils.

It’s one of the best rivalries in all of sports, and in years when both teams are ranked in the top 10 and the rosters are filled with NBA caliber talent, it takes on an even greater importance on a national scale, well outside the Triangle region. This is one of those years, with Duke ranked No. 1 and North Carolina at No. 8, but beyond that the presence of Zion Williamson, arguably the best college prospect in nearly a decade, means everyone wants to get into Cameron Indoor Stadium for Wednesday night’s proceedings.

This wasn’t just Duke alums in the house or even stars from Charlotte pro teams (Greg Olsen was among those in attendance). No, everyone wanted to catch the Blue Devils and Tar Heels, including former president Barack Obama who rolled through Cameron to check out Zion and company.

Around The Web

TAGSBARACK OBAMACollege BasketballDUKE BLUE DEVILSNORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELSzion williamson

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 5 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP