Duke Survived Another Late Scare Against Virginia Tech At The Buzzer

03.30.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

 

Once again, it was a white-knuckle finish for Duke fans on Friday night as the Blue Devils just narrowly escaped Virginia Tech at the buzzer to advance to the Elite Eight with a 75-73 win.

It was a heart-breaking end for the Hokies, who had multiple chances in the waning moments to steal a win from the Blue Devils, but ultimately weren’t able to convert a bucket when it mattered most.

Virginia Tech missed a potential game-winning three in the final seconds, but were able to regain possession after the ball went out of bounds on Duke. They then executed a near-perfect inbounds lob right at the basket, but it somehow rimmed out and ended the season for a scrappy Hokie squad that gave Duke everything they could handle and them some.

