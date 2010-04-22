Duncan and Dwight own the night

You knew it was going to happen sooner or later. No matter how old Tim Duncan gets, no matter how many steps he’s supposedly lost, no matter who else is supposed to be the go-to guy on his team, TD is going to take over games in the playoffs. In last night’s Game 2 against Dallas, kind of a must-win for San Antonio after they’d dropped the series opener, Duncan scored 10 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter — including eight in a row during a key stretch when the Mavs still had a chance — to steal Dallas’ homecourt advantage and take their heart at the same time … Early on, Duncan (25 pts, 17 rebs) and Dirk Nowitzki (24 pts, 9-24 FG) were both on the bench in foul trouble while the rest of the Spurs looked like they were going to take the rest of the Mavs behind the woodshed. They led by as much as 14 in the first half, highlighted by Richard Jefferson (19 pts) playing as well as he has all season, and one Tony Parker shot that Dick Stockton actually called “an off-balance, wind-up-on-your-butt layup.” San Antonio stretched the lead to 20 in the third quarter, and Dallas cut it to five in the fourth before Duncan flexed his pimp hand and slapped ’em down … When TD was on the bench in the first half, Stockton said, “All this time is gravy time for Popovich.” From his couch somewhere on the Willy Wonka estate, Oliver Miller heard “gravy time” and perked up in his seat … Six minutes into the first quarter of Magic/Bobcats, when Charlotte was still stuck on three points, Kevin McHale had to break out “discombobulated” to best describe their offense. Midway through the second he’d upgraded it to “frenetic,” but then right before halftime — as the ‘Cats were struggling to crack 30 on the scoreboard — McHale called them “Keystone Kops” … Right off the bat the Magic were getting whatever shots they wanted and it looked like it was going to be a rout, but then it was like Charlotte’s offensive ineptitude rubbed off and Orlando started to suck just as bad. Meanwhile, Dwight Howard was in foul trouble again: The first one was weak, as Theo Ratliff had Dwight wrapped up in a bear hug from behind and Dwight merely gave him an elbow to the cheek. After picking up his second Dwight sat for a while, then maybe 20 seconds after he checked back in, he was called for another weak foul … Dwight (15 pts, 9 rebs) stayed on the court long enough in the third quarter to deliver a soul-crushing dunk on Tyson Chandler that sparked another Orlando run, which Vince Carter (19 pts) punctuated with some slashes to the rim for layups. Up by 20 going into the fourth, the Magic let the lead get down to single digits before eventually pulling away … Hilarious moment (although Stephen Jackson wasn’t laughing) when Capt. Jack got hit in the head on a drive, and when there was no call, spent like two minutes screaming at the refs while his headband covered one eye. Jackson (27 pts) acted like the headband was physical evidence of the foul and he didn’t want to contaminate the scene … Gerald Wallace played like a guy trying to prove he should have won Defensive Player of the Year over Dwight. Three of Crash’s four blocks last night would have been #1 on NBA.com’s Top 10 Plays if they’d been executed by LeBron: He sent a Dwight hook shot back to sender and came down with a nosebleed, then spiked a Vince layup off the glass with a violent thud, then chased down Rashard Lewis before eating one of his layups for lunch … As much as Reggie Miller just yells and tries too hard, McHale is subtle and unassumingly clever on the mic. When Marcin Gortat blew a dunk, McHale deadpanned, “The hoop is 10 feet tall” … Mid-game Tweet from Evan Turner: “Joey Graham just had the worst 3 possessions of bball I’ve ever seen.” Remember that when Turner plays against either of the Graham twins next year and Joey/Stephen gives the rookie a Ric Flair chop across the chest … But once again, the funniest Tweet came from our man Marcus Williams during the Spurs game: “That spot in Manu‘s dome. Smh. His head look like a public toilet seat.” … OKC’s Scott Brooks is your NBA Coach of the Year, beating Scott Skiles, Nate McMillan and Jerry Sloan in the voting. And the Houston Chronicle has reported that Aaron Brooks will win Most Improved Player later today. It’ll be interesting to see where Kevin Durant finishes in that vote. He might be the first player to finish 2nd in M.I.P. and MVP voting in the same year … We’re out like Charlotte’s offense …
Guess Manu has 1 more ring than we thought.
Spurs put on a clinic for 40 minutes
why so cold on oliver miller, dime?
Spurs in 6. Then they get Phoenix, who they practically own over the years. Given the right bounce of the ball and this team, by a long shot, could win everything this year.
Joey Graham doesn’t play for the Bobcats; his brother, Stephen, does though.
Yea Dime maybe you should hire Alf. Dude is a gluten for punishment. Your going to need somebody to take the beating when Oliver Miller rolls off his couch and comes your way looking for retribution.
hahaa, yes! the capt. jack scene was hilarious… loved it
LOL @ 7
Dwight Howard gotta get the weakest foul calls against in the league. All his first 3 fouls were weak and embarrassin. You know it’s bad when Doug Collins is sayin that Dwight’s committin stupid fouls then after he sees the replay, he switches up to “Wow, that’s a no-call.”
And Tim’s still got it. Funny how Dallas got Haywood and Butler to stop Pau and Kobe but they might not be able to stop Tim and “Cold-hearted 3 at crunchtime” Ginobili
Sunday morning there were a lot of Mavs fans on here talking about the Spurs being done for. On Monday morning they were back discussing designs for their championship rings. On Thursday morning………. well, their internet connection must have gone out or something
Loved Ginobili’s 3-point dagger that cut the hearts out of every Mavs fan in the arena. The place got empty really damn fast!
hillarious captain jacks no call scene call CSI!!!
lawrence frank calls Lebron “that fucker”..haha…
[youbeenblinded.com]
the reaction of the 3 studio guys after they realize he really just said that is hilarious
Stephen Jackson’s headband was physical evidence of a foul, too bad the refs don’t care.
Last night was whack.
Magic just toying with Bobcats.
If there’s one thing I know, it’s this :
DEREK FISHER is better than the Bobcats’ guards.
And I feel sorry for Dallas.
Dampier’s useless.
I’d rather have Javale Mcgee or Joel Anthony or (INSERT CORNY BIG MAN HERE)
“Three of Crash’s four blocks last night would have been #1 on NBA.com’s Top 10 Plays if they’d been executed by LeBron”
LOL! That’s close to what I just said here:
[dimemag.com]
Last night was perfect evidence why I don’t like what “Euroball” has done to the NBA. Last night Dirk’s shot was not falling, but he just refused to go on the low block and post somebody up…he’s 7 feet tall for goodness sake! Put you back to the basket and get in the paint girly man!
Duncan’s still doing work in the post at 34!
@ The Other Aj
This is exactly why No WIn Ski will not win a ring as a first option.
I DO think that Manu should just shave his dome but Marcus kinda sounds like a hater…
Manu = 3 ‘chips, 1 olympic gold, 05 All-Star, 6th Man of the Year, career numbers of 15,3 and 4.
Marcus = Selling stolen laptops at UConn, career number of 6,3,2.
Manu has played more playoff games that Marcus has playoff minutes.
C’mon son.
Ginobli has a penchant for hitting that DAGGER 3.. gotta love dude.. He certainly will make the WCF interesting.. i love how EVERY post season the Spurs gotta play people they owned throughout their prime years.. damn near every year these guys is in a rivalry game in the post season lol its always either Phoenix or Dallas at some point..
And if Manu keep it up then they got a date with THE LakeShow comin up..
I say Manu because you always need a strong B-C player..
That will ALWAYS be Timmay’s team..
Quote it, script it, engrave it, self mutilate it but if none of that.. Remember it lol
@ Brogden
I think you should revisit those games thats one of the main problems damn near everytime we play them.. And im not even saying its all Fish but they PG’s always hit us up it seems..
@ KDizz
You see what im saying on Howard getting done by the refs?? That shit happens ALOT..
Alot more than ANY other SuperStar..
Charlotte has as much a chance of winning that series as there is a chance Superman will really come crashing down from planet Krypton..
i shit you not..
Another win. Just doing work. Love the S-Jack sequence. He’s like ‘This is what happens when you don’t call foul: MY HEADBAND ATTACHES TO MY RETINA AND WON’T COME OFF!!!!’
Agree with the posters here. When refs applies the ‘superstar treatment’ to Dwight, they got it reversed: Because he’s a superstar, call a bunch of bullshit fouls ON him.
wow reading some of these bogus ass posts reminds why i hvnt made a comment in awhile. i miss the days whn the comments were just about bball.
and yes capt jack was tripping not fixing his headband-lol the announcers were calling him pirate jack -not a good look stephen.
Only one game and everyone is declaring the Spurs the winners of the series smh. Dirk and everyone else had a horrible shooting day, they got desperate and they were taking bad shots. This will not happen again. The Spurs might win another game, but nothing more.
dirk had the shooting game of his life and they barely won.
the spurs turn the ball over 50 times and the mavs barely won.
freethrows and the mavs barely won.
normal spurs game like last night and see what happens spur win and still dallas had like 3 shots everytime down the court cuz the spurs couldnt get a rebound the last 6mns of the game.
spurs get pass dallas and we get a date with the lakers in the wcf cuz the suns we are gonna play in the second round lets just say we all know how that series is going to end.
@ Ian
Ima be on that Phoenix/SA series..
Those are always good games.. Both been playing much better in the latter part of the seasons as well..
Another slugfest!!
DIME, how about a posting a video of Charles Gaines knocking a Chinese player OUT COLD during a Chinese B-League playoff game…?
[www.youtube.com]
Surely, a vicious punch like that deserves a post…
lakeshow those were my fav series (of course after spurs/lakers) i always liked spurs/suns more than spurs/dallas but after that timmeh three it was just plain sad. it was like the highschool bully beatin up the school retard for the 10th time.
lol #35… so true… duncan triple ripped my heart out
common sense
im sorry man
what game are you talking about? because last night Dirk, kidd, butler and marion were off. I expect the mavs to beat the spurs next game. I really do not know how you see the spurs beating the mavs except blatant homerism. Jefferson will not play like that again because he is too inconsistent. The Mavs will win this series 4-1 or 4-2.
the magical first game that dirk played and won. odds are better on jefferson having that same game 2 or near it than dirk having the same game 1.
@ Quest
Yeah we are probably jumpin the gun but for the past 2 years the Spurs been a GOOD but not great team..
Coincidentally Manu Ginobli has been injured the past couple of years..
And dont forget Timmay looked good last night.. and if Timmay can play like TIM DUNCAN can play then it dont really matter..
i think the Mavs wet they beds last night..
lakeshow
remember what haywood said before the series “they wanted us they got us” talking like he has been a mav for years and td is avg what 27 and 15 vs his ass.
@ i love manu and the spurs are a great team, i just think its the mavs time to shine.
10-0 Lakers. Rough start for the Okies lol
Never heard this crowd so quiet
@ K Dizzle:
Spoke too soon, cat?
LOL. Just playin. Again, if I’m not a Magic fan, I’m a Lakers fan. But damn, watching those kids play with no fear can really get to you. Props to the Thunder.
Hahaha just read all of the comments saying that the Mavs are in trouble. Let’s see…everyone on their team has been playing poorly and they’re even in the series…the Big 3 on the Spurs has been playing out of their minds, and R Jeff had the biggest game of his season, and they’re still only tied…think about it…