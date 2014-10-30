Dunk Of The Season? Heat’s James Ennis Embarrasses Rasual Butler With Facial

#Miami Heat
10.29.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

Who needs LeBron James? Well, the Miami Heat definitely do. And while the Heat will obviously struggle to replace The King’s all-encompassing impact, it seems little-known wing James Ennis will at least produce a portion of LeBron’s epic highlights. Watch the rookie turn-in his dunk of the year submission by catching on the break and rising for an epic facial slam on the Washington Wizards’ Rasual Butler.

Just nasty.

Miami got the win over their Southeast Division foes, too. But can you really blame Washington for folding down the stretch after Ennis humiliated Butler? We’d have just left the gym entirely. Kudos to the Wizards for sticking around and competing after Ennis’ poster, despite the obvious futility of doing so.

(Video via Jose Morales)

