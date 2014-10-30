Dunk Of The Season? Heat’s James Ennis Embarrasses Rasual Butler With Facial

Who needs LeBron James? Well, the Miami Heat definitely do. And while the Heat will obviously struggle to replace The King’s all-encompassing impact, it seems little-known wing James Ennis will at least produce a portion of LeBron’s epic highlights. Watch the rookie turn-in his dunk of the year submission by catching on the break and rising for an epic facial slam on the Washington Wizards’ Rasual Butler.
Just nasty.
Miami got the win over their Southeast Division foes, too. But can you really blame Washington for folding down the stretch after Ennis humiliated Butler? We’d have just left the gym entirely. Kudos to the Wizards for sticking around and competing after Ennis’ poster, despite the obvious futility of doing so.
(Video via Jose Morales)
…but did he died?
hahahaha.. crazy man….
haha priceless.
Sick dunk, but Day 1 is just a tad early to be calling it the dunk of the season. I’m sure Blake will be lighting up the highlights here very soon.
This won’t be his only contender. He was stuffing them weekly last season at the Perth Wildcats in Australia. Check YouTube.
Imagine if the heat had the foresight to leave him on the active roster last year…he is a difference maker off the bench…People have underrated the Heat this year…some even taking it too far saying they’ll miss the playoffs…absurd. Where did this game from Norris Cole come from…this looks like the guy I thought would show up more coming in as a rookie…he has the ball now and they need it….he Ennis, and eventually Napier will big for this team down the road…though I think if Cole increases value they trade him…
I feel you, but I think him playing in Australia fired him up. And to you Cole comment, I think the presence of Napier is making him and Chalmers step up.
Somewhere in the world, Shawn Kemp is asking himself if this is one of his kids…
Def too earlier but he been doing this abroad and in preseason. I haven’t seen that much variety in the style of dunks he does though.