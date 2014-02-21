Who Dunked It Better: LeBron James or Kevin Durant?

The Thunder and Heat are going at each other on TNT, and that of course means we’re going to compare the two-man race for MVP between LeBron James and Kevin Durant; this despite Russell Westbrook making his return to the court after missing 27 games following another knee surgery. But KD and ‘Bron each put punctuation marks on the first half, throwing down their own distinctive slams.

First was LeBron’s pump-fake on the perimeter and this drive that ended in a vigorous one-handed jam.

Then we’ve got KD’s looping stride after LeBron carelessly lost the ball and KD picked it to head the other way. You can see LeBron shrink back from meeting KD at the rim.

Who dunked it better tonight?

