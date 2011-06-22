Dunking Sensation Jacob Tucker Drafted By The Globetrotters

06.22.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

In a match made in Heaven, Illinois College graduate Jacob Tucker, the 5-11 dunking monster who won the Denny’s College Slam Dunk Contest, was selected by the Harlem Globetrotters as part of the team’s 2011 draft class. He would join a group of rookies that includes the 7-8 Paul Sturgess, the tallest college player ever, two players who also participated in the Denny’s Dunk Contest and 3-point Championships, international soccer star Lionel Messi and 12-year-old prodigy Jordan McCabe.

“It’s definitely an honor because everybody knows who they are and I know all the good things they do besides just playing basketball,” Tucker said in a press release. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of something like that. I just need to look into the details of it before I agree to anything.”

Sweet Lou Dunbar, the Globetrotters’ director of player personnel, said in a press release that the team would plan to pit Tucker against Sturgess in the first practice to see if the dunk champ can climb the man mountain.

“A 5-foot-11 dunking machine against a 7-foot-8 tower of shot blocking has YouTube written all over it,” he said in the release.

What type of dunks do you want to see him try?

