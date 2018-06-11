Dwane Casey Has Reportedly Signed A 5-Year Deal To Coach The Pistons

Getty Image

The Detroit Pistons finally have their coach, and now they need to work on the rest of their front office. The Pistons have agreed to a deal with former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Casey and the Pistons reportedly signed a 5-year deal on Monday, meaning at least one replacement for Stan Van Gundy is now in place. The team now needs to find a new president and general manager with the draft just days away, but Casey’s deal is done and the team can move on knowing they landed their top candidate to guide their team on the court.