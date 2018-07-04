Dwyane Wade’s Son Zaire Is Already Getting Buckets Over NBA Players

Instagram/zmane2

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James may never play together again after a disappointing half-season together in Cleveland last year, but it’s possible that their children will one day share the NBA court either as teammates or foes.

LeBron James Jr. has been tearing up the AAU circuit and will be suiting up for high school ball next year, and could very well be one of the first players in the next class of preps-to-pros stars if the expected timeline for the NBA getting rid of one-and-done holds true. While Bronny’s been in the spotlight a lot this summer over speculation about where he’ll play high school ball and for attempting his first dunk in a game recently, Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire is likely even closer to heading to the Association.

Zaire is 16 years old, and he’s already showing a lot of the qualities you’d want to see in a young guard, from his handles to his perimeter shooting, which is better than his dad’s was at that stage. On Tuesday, Zaire played with Andre Drummond and Hassan Whiteside in the Miami Pro-Am against a team that had Tim Hardaway Jr., and little Flash gave THJ some buckets.