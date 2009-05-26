Dwight Calls Out the Kobe/LeBron Love-Fest

Mo Williams isn’t the first person to give Dwight Howard and the Magic motivational bulletin board material. On his blog, Dwight insists that the public love affair with Kobe and LeBron has been at the root of Orlando’s recent success.



I told ya’ll the other day that we find it really disrespectful that everybody seems to be pulling for LeBron and Kobe to get to the Finals. Every time I look at TV, it seems like that’s all anybody is talking about. It’s like nobody is even giving us a shot at winning this series and we’ve used it as motivation. We’re up 2-to-1 and we have a long way to go vs. the Cavs, but hopefully we can mess up those plans of getting Cleveland and L.A. in the Finals. If the lil’ ol’ Magic make it, what will they say then? We’ve got to get two more wins, but we really think we can win this series. If we move the ball to keep their bigs on the run, defend and rebound, we feel like we can beat anybody. We play like that, we can do it this year. People laughed a couple of years ago when I talked about bringing a championship to Orlando. But if we keep playing the right way, anything is possible now. Aiiight, ya’ll I guess I gotta go watch another one of these LeBron and Kobe commercials on TV. Naw, just kiddin.

I totally understand what Dwight is saying. He’s right that the Magic still don’t get much respect; despite being in control for three games, the Magic are still 1.5-point underdogs according to the sports books. But how has Orlando’s status as the disrespected squad in this series changed the way that they play?

They’re not out-hustling Cleveland. In fact, they’ve been outrebounded by the Cavs 113-106 over the course of the series (and have lost the rebounding battle in Game 2 and Game 3 respectively). Orlando’s greatest advantage in this series hasn’t been a greater level of intensity or a commitment to physical play. They’ve been in control because they move the ball immaculately, and Cleveland’s bigs are getting killed trying to rotate across the court.

Dwight might be pissed off about the muppet reincarnations of Kobe and LeBron, but it’s foolish to think that the media love-affair has actually changed the way the Magic play.

Source: Dwight Howard’s Blog