Dwight Howard Posted The First 30-Point, 30-Rebound Game In Eight Years

It’s been a rocky couple of years for Dwight Howard. His “homecoming” with the Atlanta Hawks didn’t exactly go as planned last season, so the organization opted to trade him for scraps ahead of draft night and start their rebuild in earnest.

It quickly became apparent that Howard hadn’t endeared himself to his teammates very well during his brief stint in Atlanta, with Zach Lowe of ESPN reporting that his several of the guys on the roster were “screaming with jubilation into their phones” once they got wind that he’d been dealt.

Dennis Schröder, in particular, was no fan of Dwight, telling reporters after a recent loss to the Hornets that Howard only plays hard a few times a year, namely when he’s facing a former team, against whom he has something to prove. Well, that turned out not to be the case on Wednesday night as Howard posted a monster stat line in a victory over the Nets, the likes of which we haven’t seen in more than eight years.