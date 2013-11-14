Dwight Howard Did Not Appreciate A Fan In Philly Last Night

#Philadelphia 76ers #Dwight Howard
11.14.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

During last night’s overtime victory for Philadelphia’s Little Engine That Could, Dwight Howard probably heard some talk from the Philly fans. Unless you’ve never been to a live Philadelphia sporting event, it’s not hard to imagine why Howard was captured flipping the bird to an unknown Sixers fan.

Reddit screen name: jcdalegend, captured this picture of Howard on the bench with a clenched face, flipping the bird to…someone.

As reddit commenters have pointed out, Howard has long been the goofy star. Initially, he was overtly religious when he came into the league, almost preachy. But as the year’s passed, the Christianity waned, and Dwight adopted a convivial personality, almost to the detriment of winning â€” if you ask Mamba.

It doesn’t look like it here. All the criticism may finally be tearing away at Dwight’s carefully constructed blasÃ© attitude towards the haters. If you scream and criticize someone long enough, eventually you’ll provoke them.

Or this is just one of Howard’s buddies in the stands and he’s goofing with him. We have no idea.

[Reddit]

What do you think the of Dwight flipping the bird?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Dwight Howard
TAGSDWIGHT HOWARDFlipping the BirdHouston RocketsPHILADELPHIA 76ERSSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP