The Rockets Wish Dwight Howard A Happy Birthday With Silly String

#James Harden #Dwight Howard #Instagram #Twitter
12.09.13 4 years ago
Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard (photo. Instagram/jlin7)

One of the craziest things about Dwight Howard, is the fact he only turned 28 yesterday. As part of his birthday celebration, Howard’s old team, the Orlando Magic, stopped by the Toyota Center in Houston to take on Howard’s Rockets. Howard scored 20 points, snagged 22 rebounds and the Rockets’ 10-point win was the best birthday present he could get.

After the game, the Rockets wished Howard happy birthday on Twitter and Instagram, highlighted by an obnoxiously loud silly string attack…that Howard probably loved:

James Harden wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, and with this pretty lob on the pick-and-roll:

Rockets teammates Patrick Beverly, Chandler Parsons, Terrence Jones, and Omri Casspi also wished him a happy birthday.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Dwight Howard#Instagram#Twitter
TAGSDWIGHT HOWARDHouston Rocketsinstagraminstagram videoJAMES HARDENOmriOmri CasspiORLANDO MAGICPatrick BeverleyTerrence JonesTwitter

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP