The Rockets Wish Dwight Howard A Happy Birthday With Silly String

One of the craziest things about Dwight Howard, is the fact he only turned 28 yesterday. As part of his birthday celebration, Howard’s old team, the Orlando Magic, stopped by the Toyota Center in Houston to take on Howard’s Rockets. Howard scored 20 points, snagged 22 rebounds and the Rockets’ 10-point win was the best birthday present he could get.

After the game, the Rockets wished Howard happy birthday on Twitter and Instagram, highlighted by an obnoxiously loud silly string attack…that Howard probably loved:

James Harden wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, and with this pretty lob on the pick-and-roll:

Rockets teammates Patrick Beverly, Chandler Parsons, Terrence Jones, and Omri Casspi also wished him a happy birthday.

Wanna wish my boy @DwightHoward a happy birthday!!! — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) December 8, 2013

Happy birthday to my bro @DwightHoward ! — Omri Casspi (@Casspi18) December 8, 2013

Happy bday to my big bro @DwightHoward AKA Head and Shoulders AKA BeatleJuice Enjoy It. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) December 8, 2013

