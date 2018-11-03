Getty Image

The situation in Washington is quickly reaching its tipping point. With their 134-111 loss to the Thunder on Friday night, the reeling Wizards fell to 1-7 on the season in a game that was worse than even final score might indicate.

By halftime, they had fallen behind 79-50, giving up 44 points in the second quarter alone. That was in part due to the Thunder’s hot shooting, but in larger measure because the Wizards as a team had coughed the ball up for a total of 16 turnovers in the first half alone. The Wizards’ backcourt duo of John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 13 of those on the night.

To put it mildly, the Wizards’ defensive efforts were also lacking, to say the least, as the Thunder poured it on from deep, hitting 15 of their 32 attempts from behind the arc – logging 34 assists as a team in the process – as Washington was slow to close out on shooters.