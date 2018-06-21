Dwight Howard Is Reportedly Negotiating A Buyout With The Nets To Become A Free Agent

#2018 NBA Free Agency #Dwight Howard
06.21.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The first significant trade of the offseason took place yesterday with a familiar face finding himself on the move as the Hornets shipped Dwight Howard off to the Nets for Timofey Mozgov and a pair of second round picks.

The trade got Howard out of Charlotte’s locker room, where he was reportedly not well liked (as has been reported after most of his stops in the league), while the Nets got out of a year of Mozgov’s contract. The question for Brooklyn was simply whether having Howard in their young locker room was worth the deal, but that apparently won’t be an issue.

Howard and the Nets are reportedly working on a buyout to make him a free agent this summer, allowing him to get paid some of his deal and also finding a destination where he can go and possibly compete.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#Dwight Howard
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyBROOKLYN NETSDWIGHT HOWARD

