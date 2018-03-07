At various points in his NBA career, Dwight Howard has publicly entertained the idea of taking more shots from the perimeter. But currently, it is probably too late for the 32-year-old center to do that consistently. Over the course of a Hall of Fame-worthy career, Howard has accomplished many things that have made him a really good basketball player.
Still, the Charlotte Hornets center has never been much of a downtown marksman. Howard, for his career, was 5-for-60 in his career from beyond the three-point arc, and that included an 0-for-4 clip this season.
Howard was able to break his scoreless streak from downtown this season as the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers came to a close on Tuesday. Howard caught a pass, turned to see no defensive resistance and calmly knocked down a three to slash his team’s deficit to 12.
Join The Discussion: Log In With