Dwight Howard Beat The Halftime Buzzer By Drilling His First Three Of The Year

03.06.18 3 days ago

At various points in his NBA career, Dwight Howard has publicly entertained the idea of taking more shots from the perimeter. But currently, it is probably too late for the 32-year-old center to do that consistently. Over the course of a Hall of Fame-worthy career, Howard has accomplished many things that have made him a really good basketball player.

Still, the Charlotte Hornets center has never been much of a downtown marksman. Howard, for his career, was 5-for-60 in his career from beyond the three-point arc, and that included an 0-for-4 clip this season.

Howard was able to break his scoreless streak from downtown this season as the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers came to a close on Tuesday. Howard caught a pass, turned to see no defensive resistance and calmly knocked down a three to slash his team’s deficit to 12.

