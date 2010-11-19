Dwight Howard crushes injury-depleted Suns

Could you, with a straight face, make an argument that Robin Lopez is more valuable to the Phoenix Suns than Steve Nash? If you watched the Suns get dropped into the proverbial oubliette last night by the Magic, you could. Nash missed the game with a groin injury (maybe or maybe not the byproduct of somebody’s reaction to Nash announcing his divorce the same day his wife had a baby), but perhaps more important, Lopez was out with a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for about a month … Without Lopez, the Suns were using guys like Earl Barron, Earl Clark, and somebody named Garrett Siler to man the post. Their starting front line consisted of Channing Frye (a 7-foot guard), and small forwards Hedo Turkoglu and Grant Hill. Without any semblance of a defensive presence inside, the Suns found themselves down almost 30 by halftime, as Orlando made 60% of its shots before the break, scored more than half of their points in the paint, and generally did whatever they wanted offensively. Rashard Lewis was slapping the backboard after open dunks, Vince Carter was attacking and getting layups at will, and of course Dwight Howard (20 pts, 12 rebs) got to add to his highlight reel against guys who wouldn’t even be good workout partners for him … Wasn’t Goran Dragic supposed to be having a breakout season? Getting the start for Nash, Goran posted a forgettable 10 points, 4 dimes and 6 turnovers, and the Suns were almost better off when Grant Hill (21 pts) was the primary ball-handler … Jameer Nelson finished with 15 points, 12 dimes and zero turnovers … Meanwhile, the Blazers are doing OK for themselves with Wes Matthews filling in for Brandon Roy (knee). Matthews put up 20 points and 10 boards and the Blazers again leaned on Andre Miller (16 pts, 6 asts) down the stretch to knock off the Nuggets … Is Carmelo Anthony (18 pts) all the way in this thing? It seems at least once or twice per game there’s something ‘Melo does that can be read as apathy toward his current team, but then again, he’s always been one to crack a smile during tense situations and make the toughest parts of the game seem easy. Last night he was contained by the length of Nic Batum and strength of Matthews, and ‘Melo fouled out with three and a half minutes left in a close game. Afterward, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith said it’s obvious to them that the Nuggets are going through the motions and ‘Melo is checked out mentally … Thursday’s only other game only confirmed that the Clippers stink. Again. They almost got 30-pieced by the Pacers behind Danny Granger‘s 22 points and 4 threes …
i was watching the nuggets game and while al harrington is a good scorer off the bench. he is a black hole for the offense. the play seems to stop when he gets the ball because he doesnt pass, even when they got good ball movement going. and he loses the ball alot as well causing turnovers. hee lost the ball like 4 or 5 times last night
Man my boys from ILLINI just couldnt pull out the W. Great game though. #4 from Texas was all over McCamey in the final min of Reg and OT. Dick Vital almost jizzed himself when talking about that kids defense on McCamey. Is Jordan Hamilton trying to be another JR Smith? Because he plays just like him. Where is the full NCAA love DIME? There needs to be a seperate NCAA smack or something.
Everytime anybody cries about Nash’s defense, games like last night remind us that the dude is an offensive machine who makes even the most useless NBA player look like an all-star. J-Rich takes only 7 shots for 7 points? Hedo goes 0-8 from the field and 0-5 from 3?(Way to show Orlando, scrub. Musta been Toronto’s fault too, right?)
Yeah, Nash gets lit up by 20-something year old point guards(that’s what happens at 36), but he’s consistently one of the league leaders in charges drawn and what he does offensively more than makes up for his defense.
That’s exactly why he’s usually on the bench during critical junctures of games. His idea of teamwork involves you passing him the ball 100% of the time and that everybody else play defense. He’s one of the worst ballhogs in the league.
Watched the Nuggets game. Is it just me or are the whole team officially on Melo’s ‘coast until you get what you want’ pill? Cause damn, they have every chance to beat the Blazers (who are now so injured, it literally hurts).
And Andre Miller was a beast out there. He’s like the Billups of the Pistons’04. Deceptive and crafty. And he’s officially the best player of the Blazers right now.
@QQ, You are missing one major point. Steve Nash never has a shot blocker behind him. At least not in PHX. Shawn Bradley held him down in DAL for a while and old Shaq for one year but he needs a Camby or D12 to protect him. With all the Nash trade talk i got the perfect place for him to go. Trade Nash to the Clippers. He would be the perfect guy for Kaman, Griffin, and Gordon. That team would not only make the playoffs but they will scare a team to death. Also ORL (for Jameer) would be a nice chance at Nash getting a ring.
Suns crushed again, just goes to show that Bosh’s big numbers the other night wasnt that big of a deal.
I like Chicagorilla’s idea to swap Nash-ty for Boom Dizzle and make the Clippers into the threat that they could be. Although it would probably mean that Nash blows out his knee at his first practice.
hahaha the heat cant get no love.
Bosh has a bad game, they blame him.
Bosh crushes Suns, they play it off as nothing after Orlando does the same.
oh no, i’m not a heat fan, and i’ve never been a fan of LeBron (though I’ll keep him on my fantasy team), but just pointing out the obvious.
Dammmnnnnn Nash and Griffin on the pick and roll??
We thought he made Amare a BEAST..
Blake Griffin is already a BEAST.. hed become fuckin Kratos or something lol
Im sure the Heat get no love which is why they were a fucking 5-3, 5-4 team NUMBER 1 in the power ranking a last week..
