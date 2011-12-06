Dwight Howard & Chris Paul Race To The Lakers; Deron Williams 90 Percent Sure He’ll Stay With The Nets

#Vince Carter #Dwight Howard #Chris Paul #Chicago Bulls
12.06.11 7 years ago 31 Comments
No one wants to come out and admit it right now, but is there a race going on between Dwight Howard and Chris Paul to get to Hollywood? Some believe so. How it came to this, we aren’t sure. But it suddenly feels like the two biggest pieces in this new age NBA and are both privately gunning for the same team. The only problem is, most likely, only one of them gets there. As Yahoo! Sports reported, the Lakers and Hornets have already talked deals. With Howard not coming out one way or another and with the Hornets’ front office determined not to have a repeat of what happened in Cleveland, the focus shifted to CP, and the Lakers reportedly offered New Orleans their pick: Andrew Bynum or Pau Gasol? Who do you want? Howard doesn’t want to play anywhere that is cold. CP would like NYC, but knows the earliest he could get there is next summer. Both of them love Los Angeles, even though there have been differing reports. Especially with Howard, some sources from his inner circle say he wants to stay. Former teammates like Matt Barnes are saying he’s already made up his mind. So if you were the Lakers, who are you gunning for if you had to choose (If they found a way to get both, it might even rate above Miami’s ridiculous turnout last summer. We have a hard time seeing it.)? The answer to us is quite obvious. He’s really tall and likes to dunk a lot … The Lakers could use all the help they can get to start the season. They are opening with three games in three days: Dec. 25 vs. Chicago, Dec. 26 at Sacramento and Dec. 27 vs. Utah. Andrew Bynum won’t be playing either (suspended) … Flopping? Yeah, it’s pretty much helped destroy a part of the NBA game that we love. A few comments on the rare video of Magic Johnson that we posted yesterday told it all: with so many big men in the lane now trying to fall backwards, we can’t see the same type of breakouts and moves we got from Magic. Here are our 10 biggest culprits of the disease of flopping. Two Lakers made the list … Grant Hill plans to suit up for one of these four teams next season: Phoenix, Chicago, New York or the Clippers. Reports say the small forward will make a decision soon on one of those four. Phoenix has the added advantage of employing the most forward-thinking training staff in the game. They saved his career, and if Hill never made it out to the desert, he might already be sitting at home on the couch. The Knicks have been rumored for a few years. But the two teams that really intrigue us are Chicago and the Clippers. The Bulls could use another vet like Hill. But where would he play? And you can’t really add another non-shooter next to Derrick Rose. That leaves the Clippers with their big, gaping hole at the small forward. It makes sense, but we don’t really believe he’ll abandon Steve Nash … One guy who definitely isn’t staying with the Suns is Vince Carter. As we reported earlier, Phoenix has already decided to cut the former Half-Man/Half-Amazing as soon as free agency officially begins. And not everyone is convinced Carter is done. Some will make the case he can be productive in 20 minutes a night. The man was the most efficient ballhandler on pick-n-rolls in the entire league last season while in Orlando. How funny would it be if he and T-Mac ended up on the same team? It’s definitely possible … Yesterday, Pat Cassidy dropped a post on the 10 best centers in the NBA. Do you agree with him? … Keep reading to hear about what Deron Williams had to say about the Knicks and why you need to ease up on Carlos Boozer …

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Carter#Dwight Howard#Chris Paul#Chicago Bulls
TAGSANDREW BYNUMBRIAN SCALABRINECARLOS BOOZERCHICAGO BULLSChris PaulDERON WILLIAMSDWIGHT HOWARDGRANT HILLJOHN WALLLOS ANGELES LAKERSMAGIC JOHNSONMatthew BarnabyNEW JERSEY NETSPHOENIX SUNSShaquille O'NealShelvin MackSmackTom ThibodeauVINCE CARTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP