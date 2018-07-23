Getty Image

Dwight Howard was officially introduced as the newest member of the Washington Wizards on Monday. Howard inked a two-year, $10.9 million deal that includes, somehow, a player option for Howard next season after he was bought out by the Brooklyn Nets following a trade sending Timofey Mozgov to Charlotte.

Howard has now technically been on six teams in seven years since departing Orlando for Los Angeles in 2012. His inability to stick with a franchise since leaving his first NBA home has become almost comical, with each team that signs him hoping they’ll be able to coax the production of Orlando Dwight back out of the former All-NBA center, but instead being left frustrated with his presence in the locker room.

He famously clashed with Kobe Bryant in L.A., which many chalked up to a Kobe problem, but then had a similar rift form with James Harden in Houston. His one-year stints in Atlanta and Charlotte saw him get traded unceremoniously for worse contracts simply to get him out of town, although the issues there seemed to be slow-building rather than the major clashes he had in Houston and L.A.

All the while, Howard has produced, averaging double-doubles every stop of the way, battling through back issues to continue to be fairly productive (albeit not nearly as dominant as he once was) on the floor. That production keeps giving hope to teams that they can change him, and Dwight is always willing to say the right things at the start of his tenure. He’s famously said he “wants to change” the narrative around him prior to his stops in Atlanta and Charlotte, and has done so again ahead of his Wizards career.