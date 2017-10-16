We Asked NBA Experts To Tell Us If Dwight Howard Deserves To Be In The Hall Of Fame

#NBA Tipoff #Dwight Howard
10.16.17 5 months ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

The NBA has evolved, changed, and grown into an incredibly fast-paced, unselfish and team-oriented game. With the recent changes, players who were once known as dominant on both ends could still survive, but others (specifically big men) have had to drastically change their roles. From post-moves and battling in the paint with other seven-footers to becoming a focal point of many NBA offenses, the now old-school mold of a center is hard to come by because teams just don’t utilize them in the same light.

Since the Warriors developed their extremely efficient, effective style a few years ago, teams have been phasing out the guys who were once the most important aspect of a teams’ means of winning (or losing) basketball games.

Players like Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone, David Robinson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell come to mind when you talk about the best big men of all time. But, none of those listed had to endure the extreme change in structure, culture, and philosophy surrounding their role quite like what the modern day center has. In fact, Tim Duncan is probably the only player to play in both eras and do so in successful fashion.

This takes us to Dwight Howard, one of the last players to declare for the draft as a high-schooler and quite possibly one of the most polarizing players of the past century. Why? Well, he was at the epicenter of when centers ruled the NBA and when the traditional big man was phased out (2013-2014). Dominant doesn’t even begin to describe Howard in his late Orlando Magic years. He was not only regarded as a franchise changing-player, but one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. Yet, in the same vein, as his career moved on, so did the words “franchise changing” and “dominant.”

So, what do we make of Dwight Howard as a Hall of Famer? Once, he was known as a surefire bet to get in (especially given the amount of players inducted into the Hall of Fame) but as of late, many are writing him off because of his lack of consistency throughout his career. We decided to answer this question with the help of many NBA players, analysts, media members, and influencers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Dwight Howard
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSDWIGHT HOWARDNBA TipoffORLANDO MAGIC

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 17 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP