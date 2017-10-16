The NBA has evolved, changed, and grown into an incredibly fast-paced, unselfish and team-oriented game. With the recent changes, players who were once known as dominant on both ends could still survive, but others (specifically big men) have had to drastically change their roles. From post-moves and battling in the paint with other seven-footers to becoming a focal point of many NBA offenses, the now old-school mold of a center is hard to come by because teams just don’t utilize them in the same light.
Since the Warriors developed their extremely efficient, effective style a few years ago, teams have been phasing out the guys who were once the most important aspect of a teams’ means of winning (or losing) basketball games.
Players like Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone, David Robinson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell come to mind when you talk about the best big men of all time. But, none of those listed had to endure the extreme change in structure, culture, and philosophy surrounding their role quite like what the modern day center has. In fact, Tim Duncan is probably the only player to play in both eras and do so in successful fashion.
This takes us to Dwight Howard, one of the last players to declare for the draft as a high-schooler and quite possibly one of the most polarizing players of the past century. Why? Well, he was at the epicenter of when centers ruled the NBA and when the traditional big man was phased out (2013-2014). Dominant doesn’t even begin to describe Howard in his late Orlando Magic years. He was not only regarded as a franchise changing-player, but one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. Yet, in the same vein, as his career moved on, so did the words “franchise changing” and “dominant.”
So, what do we make of Dwight Howard as a Hall of Famer? Once, he was known as a surefire bet to get in (especially given the amount of players inducted into the Hall of Fame) but as of late, many are writing him off because of his lack of consistency throughout his career. We decided to answer this question with the help of many NBA players, analysts, media members, and influencers.
“Tough matchup? Sure. Hell of a rebounder and shot blocker? Absolutely. Howard has a hall of fame personality, not a Hall of Fame basketball career.”
This guy is an idiot….I would say the exact opposite, Dwight is one of 3 NBA players of the last 20 years I really dislike, I would love to see him NOT make the hall of fame. That being said, he has a 100% chance of making it. As much as he left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth for so long with his poor work ethic, morals, etc. he is one of about 10 current locks in the league right now.
Maybe its because I wasn’t analyzing his game as much until the 2009 Finals where he emasculated 4-1 by Kobe’s Lakers and later in his post-Orlando career where he fell off (if not stat-wise at least with respect among his peers) but I never would have even consider him if you asked.
Even in his better years he’s the guy who Durant (who you all seem to think is a coward) repeatedly called a “p***y during a game and KG would body up and call a clown. He’s the guy who had so little dedication to the game that he carried around a backpack full of candy and almost gave himself diabetes.
There’s absolutely players in the Hall that have lesser stats and never had the 8 year run D12 had in Orlando but I would probably choose them all over him.
Out of the players in the league today I would nominate other front-court players. Off the top of my head Elton Brand had a solid 9 year run between the Bulls and Clippers that was still below what Howard put up but he still seems more respectable.
The Matrix is another – he was never a team leader but I’d consider him first.
I’m not saying I would absolutely put those two in the Hall but if I would take them over Howard.
Howard’s numbers can’t be argued but there’s something about having the respect of the other players in the Association give him that I weigh more.
I am not a fan of Chris Broussard at all. I mean, at all, at all. But he’s exactly right here. Mourning, McGrady, and Mullin is the bar. Better than any of the three of them? Welcome to the Hall. Howard clears that bar, so, HoF for him.
He has without question had a hall of fame career. Only the haters out there would say otherwise. Just because you don’t like him personally or you think that you would have been so amazing if you had his body, doesn’t really matter. He dominated the game through defense and rebounding, and you can’t deny the fact that with limited offensive feel he still put up respectable numbers.