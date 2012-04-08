Dwight Howard Has A Response For The Haters; O.J. Mayo Pulls A JaVale McGee

We had a joke all lined up. With Big Baby rumbling to 23 points and 12 rebounds, and with Dwight Howard in an injury/depressed/look at me funk, Orlando was setting themselves up. In his last three games before last night, Davis was averaging 21.3 points, 11 rebounds and 50 percent from the floor. For once, he WAS more useful than Howard. But somehow after hurting his lower back enough to be stretched out by the team’s physical therapist at midcourt before the third quarter, and with his shot not falling, Dwight didn’t give up. He did work. The Magic came from behind to beat Philly, 88-82, and Howard had 20 points and 22 rebounds. He claimed afterward that he will never give up on his team, and this one was a perfect example. The Sixers hit them with a huge first half run, and were up eight at the half as Howard had tweaked his back and made just two shots. For the Magic to come back and win, even with everything going on around that team, that says a lot … Paul Pierce and the Celtics answered the bell in Indiana. Pierce’s 24 pushed Boston to a 86-72 win against the Pacers just one game after Doc Rivers called them out for playing their worst 48 minutes of the year. They reached out and snatched the victory during the second quarter. They held the hosts without a bucket for basically seven minutes with the Pacers missing 11 straight shots. How did they do it? We actually don’t know. Their lineup was Sasha Pavlovic, Greg Stiemsma, Ray Allen and then Kevin Garnett (who had 10 fourth quarter points) and Avery Bradley. The Pacers went about as meekly as possible against the Celtics, one night after crowning OKC and looking like a legit contender. We’ve given up trying to figure out the East after the obvious top two. The Pacers had won four straight, and now have given the C’s life as far as catching them for playoff seedings. Maybe if Darren Collison would do something, the Pacers might be able to make some moves. Remember when people were actually calling for New Orleans to trade Chris Paul JUST because they had DC? Where are all of them now? … Rajon Rondo has recorded 10-plus assists in the last 16 games, which passes John Stockton (15 straight in 1995) for the longest streak in the last 20 years … We miss the days when Paul Pierce used to go against Indiana and show up to the postgame pressers with head bandages … Kobe didn’t start up the #KobeSystem last night, sitting it out with tenosynovitis of the left shin. So as the Lakers were busy getting throttled by Phoenix, 125-105, Bryant spent the spent joking around and making the #KobeSystem hand signal to fans behind the bench. Shannon Brown had 24 against his old team … Behind 27 and 14 from Blake Griffin, the Clippers won again, 109-94 over Sacramento … In this year’s Nike Hoop Summit, despite 35 from Shabazz Muhammad, the World beat Team USA by nine behind Canada’s Andrew Wiggins (20 points), the youngest player there … And Antoine Walker announced his retirement to his Idaho Stampede teammates last night after their D-League game. We know most of y’all think he retired years ago, but we figured you should know … Keep reading to hear about O.J. Mayo’s JaVale McGee impersonation …
Dwight Howard Has A Response For The Haters; O.J. Mayo Pulls A JaVale McGee
