Dwight Howard has been shooting every night in Orlando’s new gym

Every team in the NBA changed their uniforms yesterday. But before you go and start cleaning out the NBA Store for fresh throwbacks, just know it’s more of a performance material change. The League introduced its new unis yesterday in Manhattan, and some of the Dime crew was on-site. Dwight Howard, Brook Lopez, Wilson Chandler and Jordan Farmar were also in the building. Talking about his offseason, Dwight dropped a line that his fantasy owners will love: Howard said he’s been going to the Orlando Magic’s new arena every night to shoot and work out. Is Dwight breaking out a little jumper next season? It’s been said 1 million times, but it’s true every time: If Dwight expands his offensive game beyond catching alley-oops and getting putback dunks with the occasional baby hook, he is going to be more dominant than Will Smith at Bel-Air Prep … It’s weird how players who should be expendable become suddenly untouchable when NBA teams are trying to convince themselves not to take a risk and trade for a star. How many times have we heard Andrew Bynum‘s name attached to a Lakers trade rumor, followed by later reports that L.A. just can’t bring itself to give up Bynum? Why? Pretty sure plenty of 7-footers can give you 12 points and 8 boards and 50 games per year, but if the Lakers realistically had a shot at a Chris Bosh or Kevin Garnett or whoever in recent years, Bynum was suddenly not to be dealt … We’re seeing that with the Carmelo Anthony trade rumors now. Be serious, Chicago: Is Joakim Noah really so good that you wouldn’t give him up to get one of the six best players IN THE WORLD in ‘Melo? New Jersey, you really can’t trade Brook Lopez in order to land a ready-made superstar? It’s just weird. We’re pretty sure if ‘Melo said he wanted to go to Cleveland and would promise to sign an extension there, the Cavs would balk because they really can’t see themselves trading J.J. Hickson … Jason Richardson is one of those Greg Oden types who looks way older than he is, and apparently he thinks the same when he looks in the mirror. Talking about his upcoming contract year, J-Rich told the Arizona Republic, “I know this is probably my last big chance to get a contract.” Dude is only 29 years old, and last we checked could still pull off 360s and nasty windmill dunks in games (as long as LeBron isn’t around). He sounds like he’s describing an old man … Snipers on the move: Steve Novak is headed to Mavericks training camp, while Jon Scheyer is going to Clippers camp. Who wins in a three-point contest between Scheyer, Eric Gordon and Rasual Butler? … The first NBA team to start training camp will be the Wizards, who are throwing a “Midnight Madness” event on Sept. 28 at 12:01 a.m. Good thing Gilbert Arenas got his legal issues out of the way, otherwise that would be past his curfew. And watch somebody like Andray Blatche still show up late … We’re out like Kevin Kolb …
first, i think lakers training camp starts sept. 25th so that should be first one.
second, as for melo… teams are reluctant to send players who produce one way or another, especially if its tall guys who play D and rebound. you keep stroking melo’s dick but what he showed since he got in league? he can score, maybe better than anyone else in league, which is great. but also he showed he doesn’t play D (had lots of years to improve there) he showed that’s pussy (sucker punching and than backpeddaling), he showed that he can be a problem to a team, he can be unhappy and start asking for way out ( denver tried to find right pieces for him, he couldn’t push them over the top. chauncy was mvp of this team since he came to nuggets and hes not realy young anymore). plus, everyone is afraid of melo’s wife and her’s mood swings. he wants to move to nyc, to help her in hers career? how someone with name LaLa can expect to get some career in acting. its effin dogs name. and acting is not 9 to 5 desk job either. she doesn’t have to be in big city whole time to make movies. what if she ends up in some tv show? most of them are made in canada. will melo then ask for trade in toronto?
I don’t know why people are all up on Joakim Noah. The guy has hustle, but he’s probably the ugliest guy in the NBA, and really doesn’t have much actual basketball skill. His shooting his Rondoish, and his confusion on offense is obvious even to people who have never seen basketball before. When my 3 year old sees him get the ball at the top of the key and stand around confused without anyone guarding him, she says “ugly downie baby!”. She ain’t too politically correct, but when she’s right she’s right.
Teams who put some unnatural value on players who haven’t proven themselves is just retarded. I remember channing Frye used to be untouchable. Same with Renaldo Balkman. What retarded GMs…
Noah is a winner. When he went down last season, the bulls lost 10 straight.
Melo will help you get points. Noah will help you get more points than the other team. Think about it this way, and you’ll appreciate why the Bulls won’t include the big man in a trade.
U’r really saying that Noah isn’t a good player bc he’s ugly? Read that article about depression from AB again and think a step further.
It’s funny how people keep downgrading Dwight’s skill and yet there’s not another center in the L that’s even CLOSE to him right now. At the age of 24.
@darkdefender…..noahs a winner? okay so melo has won in COLLEGE too with less talent and made a wcf in a harder conference while noahs never been the focal point of his team and never got out the 1st round…your point is wha?
IF chicago trades noah, their Post defense has No chance against LA, Miami or any other team with a legit 4 or 5. even the pistions could get inside buckets against the bulls if Noah wasn’t there
Not really mentioned on Dime today but it was really nice to read in another website that former Boston Celtics great Nate “Tiny” Archibald is now working to get a PhD in Education.
Personally, I would rate that as a much bigger success than the millions of dollars Michael Jordan has in his bank account.
Putting a higher value on things that you own is called “the ownership effect” in behavioral psychology. We tend to value stuff we have made or bought more than other people rationally would. So you see some GMs sticking to some questionable players.
MJ got “Kwame” back…ownership effect? Maybe he’s still putting a higher value on him as it was originally his decision to draft him so high.
This “effect” is noticeably absent though when you looking at the other guys woman…
As for the reason teams don’t get rid of good size for great wings is cuz apart from Jordan’s Bulls, all other teams had a dominant or servicable big. There’s a difference between bein pretty and sellin jerseys and as we saw in the last 3 Finals, winning championships, which are won by size. Whoever got the most boards won the chip. Big guys gey u more possessions. Melo will give you 30/gm during the regular season, but come playoffs when the NBA gets ugly, games get bogged down, brutal and every possession counts, I’d rather have Bynum, Noah, Duncan, Pau, Shaq, Perkins, Lopez or Dwight down low gettin extra possessions with rebounds, gettin easy bunnies by the rim, changin shots and beatin on dudes preventing easy layups. Let’s be real – If Bynum and Oden could stay healhy for a full season, nobody tryin to win a chip would ever trade em for Melo.
That’s why defense wins championships. You can get scorers anywhere. There are free agents and D-Leaguers right now, with the right team, could drop double figures in the l. Findin players to stop the Melos, Kobes, Lebrons, Wades, that’s where the value at….
Dwight might be one of the best centers of this age- at 24 -but he could use a ton of work on something e en close to a go to move. He doesn’t even really have a drop step… Well, other than the one power dribble spin move he pulls out once a game.
2 thoughts on Melo: 1) he has got to be in the top 5 talents in the league and has a game tailored for a long career. If your team, who happens to need a superstar, doesn’t go out and get him then you need to reevaluate your favorite team. 2) I think Melo might be the greatest SF to play the game and never win a ring just because of who else in the league. He has to deal with Kobe and a stacked Lakers team in the west and now Miami in the east… I kind o feel sorry for him.
Melo ain’t the savior of the world. If you want to sell jersey’s and seats, go with Melo. If you want rings, build a TEAM
Just had thought. Has anyone really, I mean significantly, improved in a real area of weakness in the NBA. I mean you hear Dwight say he’s shooting every off season but honestly I dint think he’ll ever have much more O than he has now. Then u had shaq ft%, dudes constantly saying they work in their d but to no avail. Dudes saying you’ll see better O from them ie dalembert this yr and countless others over the yrs, but they don’t. Head case dudes saying all the right things but then acting the same.
Then you had Jaque Vaughn……..
Im not saying players aren’t trying to get better do you ever really see it?
Kind of agree with teams not trading bigs with “potential” for ready made ones. The fuck? Your telling me, you guys would keep Noah, who has little to no offensive game and primary weapon is hustle, over one of the best players in the game today.
Hell Kurt Thomas could step in and do Noah’s job. And he’s got a decent J as well.
J-Rich surprises me how he can still somehow keep his athleticism at this level at age 29. Dude is still pulling of dunk contest level dunks, and now has one of the better 3 point strokes. As long as Nash is playing with him I see J-Rich staying in the league for a loooong time. Well, at least 3-5 more years.
Jason Kidd 1994 .272% 3 point shooter
Jason Kidd 2010 .423% 3 point shooter
I think that’s an improvement…
Probably Kevin durant this Season?
after all this damn time your only at number 50?!!?
@stunner
Yeah thats true about Kidd, but is he the exception?
What would help Dwight’s game out more – a fairly reliable 10-12 foot baseline jumper, or the ability to hit 75% of his freethrows and the resulting confidence that will have on his postgame/etc?
Josh Tha Roc, I was thinking about that the other day and there are lots of players who do improve.
Look at Chauncey Billups. He was a bust in Boston but eventually became a Finals MVP.
David Lee managed to develop a solid offensive game in the years he was in NY. I don’t think anyone would have predicted that he would get such a huge contract when he was drafted.
Tony Parker’s shooting has gotten better from the days he was a rookie.
Then there are lots of players who come into the league as scorers, and then gradually grow into roles as defenders.
I am sure there are lots of better examples, but those are just the few I could come up with now :)
Giving up Noah would not make that much sense. Chi. already has two guys (rose/boozer) that are going to need touches. In addition to that they have deng. It would likley be a given that melo would not get as many touches as he did in denver…so based on a per. min. game totals for shots taken, pts, rebs, ast, stl, blks, etc…is melo going to get you that move then deng? and if so, are those stats going to be significant enough to lose a solid center defender?
Damn near everybody who leaves Toronto gets better…
*sigh*
@Josh da Roc
Karl Malone ft% as a rookie – 48.1%
He improved it to well over 70% lster in his career.
Take a look at the players listed by other guys in this forum. There’s clearly a trend. The players who take a “professional” approach to the game of basketball show improvement in their game.
melo has top 6 skills but hes not one of the top 10 players u would built a team around…hes like charles barkley and allen iverson he has a hard game to put a team around
@Khalvin:” Damn near everybody who leaves Toronto gets better…”
Really? What about….
D. Stoudamire, Mo Pete, Vince(best yrs w/ Toronto)…
other guys who’s best yrs were w/ the Raps…. Antonio Davis (only All-star appearance was w/ Toronto), Keon Clark, Alvin Williams, Doug Christie, Anthony Parker,
Who exactly left Toronto and got better??
T-Mac, Billups, arguably Camby (not really, imo, as he’s the same dude)… who else??
Your statement is untrue. I know most Raptor fans think it’s true but there’s nothing to support it.
“EVERYONE gets better”?? Not really. If anything, guys who play here improve due to the playing time they can get.
@alf, you’ve eaten too many cats and the furballs are blocking oxygen to your brain. While you can’t put a price on education, you can’t minimize what Jordan has done on the business side. He parlayed a basketball career into his own brand. Think about it, the word “Nike” isn’t on Air Jordans anymore. They are Brand Jordan, with his own players signed to the brand.
If it wasn’t for Jordan the sneaker game would not even be close to where it is now. Look at the nonsense people did when they released the Space Jams not too long ago.
He’s damn near a 50/50 partner with Phil Knight. Nike wouldn’t be where it is today without MJ. LeBron sells shoes, Melo sells shoes, CP3 sells shoes, but no one will ever sell sneakers like MJ.
@ctkennedy: “hes like charles barkley and allen iverson he has a hard game to put a team around”
I disagree. I don’t think anybody is difficult to build a team around. but THAT’s the key… you have to BUILD AROUND them. They aren’t the type of players that you could just plug in to a team and expect it work. They have to be the main cog with pieces that compliment their game.
That’s why I agree with the Bulls’ stance not to trade Noah for Melo. Rose is a ball dominant pg and not exactly a facilitator… yet. Rose is the main cog in that offense and if they bring in Melo, who will take away from Rose’s and Boozer’s games, while removing Noah, who is their best post defender, it’s a lateral move.
Free throws man. Just worry about getting the free throws and you are good.
@Sho nuff: “you’ve eaten too many cats and the furballs are blocking oxygen to your brain.”
Wicked Alf reference. LMAO! Nice one.
Pull up the stats and look at the PER 36mins for those same stars and you will understand what I mean. Yes they got minutes in Toronto, but their actual core play, and efficiency got better when they left due to maturing as players.
I will help you with one or two but I ain’t got time to be posting stats all day…
Start with Damon,
Yes he gave us points his first 3 yrs but his turnover ratio hurt like a mf.. after he left… much better.. his ft% got better.. his 3pt % much better
Antonio came from Indiana.. don’t see how he fits into this convo?? he didn’t leave Toronto he arrived from Indy and look at his per #’s and really he just kept doing what he was doing all along.
Doug Christie came from LA/NYK.. once again mind keeping this to guys who are in Toronto and leave not player who arrive already putting up good numbers?…
Anyway.. The comment was a joke, Toronto is my team for life (or until I leave Canada) despite the many many reasons to run screaming away from the franchise… And after we take out Boston and make it to the Finals don’t come come on these boards Repping the Bright Red, Purple, Black, and “Naismith silver”… (yep I went with the original colors)
L8z
“Be serious, Chicago: Is Joakim Noah really so good that you wouldn’t give him up to get one of the six best players IN THE WORLD in ‘Melo?”
yeah Chicago is serious bc every move made this summer (and before that building cap space) was made to build this current team that they have now. This team was also structured with Thibs in mind as coach as well. So to blow that all up for an extra 10-12pts a night definitely aint worth it. projections only had melo adding an additional 10-12pts/night if he were to be on chicago’s roster.
you don’t give up rebounding, blocks, hustle, and Boozer’s defensive liability insurance for 10-12pts/night.
All this Melo talk is getting out of control like Lebron. Does it matter where he goes any when hes not going to win a championship any becaus of my Heat. Unless he goes to NY like Amare said and wait for Paul in 2012 they have no shot at my Heat who will dominate for the next 8yrs. D.Williams to Orlando in 2012 to play with Howard…
iverson is a shootin guard at 6ft tall if that …so u had to get a garbage pg who didnt want to shoot thats why eric snow and kevin ollie had jobs
he refuse to play the one thats why stackhouse,hughes,big dog,and kukoc couldnt play with him
he played off iso…so all his bigs had to guys who crash the boards
barkley too short to guard power forwards too slow for small forwards so he was always a def. liability who would make a block to the third row every now and then
on offense he would backdown from the 3point line for 12 seconds off the shot clock
Regarding Bynum, sure a lot of other players could give the Lakers 12/8 and about 50 games a year. What people keep overlooking is Bynum’s size and physical strength makes him extremely valuable against teams with physical front lines. People are quick to point out Gasol’s performance against the Celts and forget that having Bynum there to absorb punishment allows Gasol to play more free.
I never once said Noah was a bad player because he’s ugly. Him being ugly has nothing at all to do with basketball skills, it’s just an attribute he possesses that is annoying. You ever try to watch a Bulls game in HD? You try it with a female around? Guy is the ultimate cock blocker…one glimpse of him and there ain’t no female who is going to put out. That has nothing to do with his basketball skills or anything, but it should def weigh into the equation…
@Khalvin…
“Anyway.. The comment was a joke, Toronto is my team for life (or until I leave Canada) despite the many many reasons to run screaming away from the franchise…”
I hear it too often for EVERYONE in the city to be joking. I’m just pointing out it isn’t true.
“We’re pretty sure if ‘Melo said he wanted to go to Cleveland and would promise to sign an extension there, the Cavs would balk because they really can’t see themselves trading J.J. Hickson”
How has nobody commented on the idiocy of this statement yet? I’m sorry, but I wanna know who’s the Dime writer who actually compared JJ Hickson to Noah or Lopez… Are you kidding me?
On the question of whether those teams should sacrifice their centers for Melo, I don’t know, I’m kinda torn – leaning towards “no”. But that remark was just stupid. Cleveland wouldn’t hesitate because Hickson is way, way, WAY worse than Noah or Lopez… Come on…
I think the writer was being ironic/sarcastic about that statement, and pointing out how silly it is…
dime needs to do a piece on nash and his upcoming 30 for 30 documentary about terry fox. pretty impressive for the NASHional to get a place amongst all those recognized directors/producers.
great story too for those of you who don’t know about the canadian fox(and i aint talkin rick)
@ ctkennedy: “iverson is a shootin guard at 6ft tall if that …so u had to get a garbage pg who didnt want to shoot thats why eric snow and kevin ollie had jobs
he refuse to play the one thats why stackhouse,hughes,big dog,and kukoc couldnt play with him
he played off iso…so all his bigs had to guys who crash the boards
barkley too short to guard power forwards too slow for small forwards so he was always a def. liability who would make a block to the third row every now and then
on offense he would backdown from the 3point line for 12 seconds off the shot clock”
Ok. No offense but what’s ur point? In my post I said they are players who you can build around, as long as you actually build around them. They aren’t guys who can be put on just any team and expect it to work.
It seems like you are agreeing with me.
and about Barkley being too short to guard PFs… that may be true but nobody backed him down. He was too strong. He was my favorite player growing up and I don’t remember him being manhandled in the post a lot. If he truly was too short for power forward, he didn’t know it. and neither did the opposing forwards who he outrebounded every single night. His natural position was PF and played sparingly at SF… but regardless, i agree he was too slow to guard the SF position.
my point bein u need more than one good player to win a title or too contend for that matter on a regular basic..the way they played made it hard to get that done
their flaws outweighed their strengths
Melo’s not even that good. On defense, he’s a damn sieve.
Didn’t AI and Charles lead their teams to the Finals?? Charles ran into the guy that every other great of that era ran into.
Your first argument was that they were difficult to build around. But they’ve had GMs build successful teams around them already.
Your new point, “u need more than one good player to win a title or too contend for that matter on a regular basis”… i agree with. Barkley had KJ and Thunder Dan. AI had nobody but the team built around him was put together with the intention that it will begin and end with Allen Iverson.
AI only got the MVP & got to the Finals when he was surrounded by guys who either limited on offense or were just plain servicable. People always took up for him and bashed his teammates for not being scorers but when he played with guys who could score, he’d look them off unless he couldn’t get a shot or it was a highlight pass/assist. Even Mutombo could potentially give you 15-20 ppg and he was still an All-Star level player when he was playing in Philadelphia had he got at 5-10 shots a game.
As for Melo & Noah, Noah’s good but his ass would be gone if I had a shot at a player of Melo’s level unless there were chemistry/mental concerns which is why there’s a debate now about that deal. Carmelo is good for doing something stupid & serious from time to time. Noah isn’t a rocket scientist or the most mentally well-adjusted either.
Yeah i think what makes Chicago so reluctant is the CHEMISTRY they have already established..
Everyone been saying they need post player.. Given Booze falls in love with his J he still produces 20&10 from the PF position.. Noah is DAMN NEAR the perfect the compliment to booze given Booze plays that Spanish bull fighting defense.. and coming from a Laker fan he plays the same in the playoffs..
You NEED a hustler, shot blocker, psycho to play alongside Booze..
And given Deng cant hold a candle to Melo, Deng is already solid at that position.. it aint like Chicago aint tryin to part with Ronnie Brewer for dude.. Luol Deng is top 15 in his position and damn near top 5 when he gets going..
So like i said i dont blame Chicago because to them they believe they have a roster they can go to war with.. and believin is a good half the battle..
SIDENOTE.. Crazy how Chicago doesnt pull the trigger on some of these trades tho.. lol i remember they didnt want to part with Deng for Kobe.. Talk about standing pat lmao..
“Carmelo is good for doing something stupid & serious from time to time. Noah isn’t a rocket scientist or the most mentally well-adjusted either.”
I doubt if mental concerns are the reason the deal hasn’t been done. Nuggets aren’t stupid. There’s a reason that they want Noah and the Bulls don’t wanna give him up.
I still wanna know if Rose even wants Melo on HIS squad.
It’s apparent that you need a big who block shots, rebounds, defends his man and helps on everybody elses if you serious about gettin a ring.
Smooth scorers are nice but they don’t win chips without that defensive big. Bulls are on the cusp now and bringin in Melo for Noah takes them back cuz who’s defendin the paint? Boozer? Gibson? Even Miller’s gone.
After watchin Bynum, Perkins, Gasol, Duncan, Robinson, Sheed, Big Ben, Shaq, Garnett stack chips over the past decade, the Bulls would be crazy to get rid of a certified 15, 10, 2 blk machine like Noah just to get a name like Melo. This is why I’m not scared of the Heat as a Laker fan cuz playoff hoops is ugly. When teams with size pack the paint, DWade, Bosh and Lebron better be hittin that jumper cuz Big Z and Haslem don’t match up well with Orlando, Boston or LA and rebounds are worth more than gold.
Like I said,if you the Bulls, are you tryin to sell jerseys or you tryin to win chips? If you tryin to win, the decision is easy.
“This is why I’m not scared of the Heat as a Laker fan cuz playoff hoops is ugly. When teams with size pack the paint, DWade, Bosh and Lebron better be hittin that jumper cuz Big Z and Haslem don’t match up well with Orlando, Boston or LA and rebounds are worth more than gold.”
Yep see the Phoenix Suns recents years to better grasp that statement..