Dwight Howard: I Want To Finish My Career In Orlando

#Dwight Howard
03.08.11 7 years ago 12 Comments

After Carmelo Anthony got traded and signed an extension with the Knicks, everyone turned their attention to the next big name set to hit free agency: Dwight Howard. Yes, while there are plenty of free agents available this coming summer, there are none that can change a franchise quite like Dwight. And who wouldn’t want him? But at least according to Howard this week, he wants to finish his career in Orlando.

“I love Orlando. The city has been very good to me and I would love to finish my career here. I want to win a championship and I want to win it in Orlando,” Howard said on the Dan Patrick Show Monday morning.

“That’s all I’ve been thinking about.”

Howard told Patrick that he would not hold his own television special to announce his decision, a la LeBron James. When Patrick joked that Howard would say he’d take his talents to Disney World, Howard laughed and reiterated that his decision is two years away.

What do you think? Will Dwight leave Orlando?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwight Howard
TAGSDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDORLANDO MAGICReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP