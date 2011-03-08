Dwight Howard: I Want To Finish My Career In Orlando

After Carmelo Anthony got traded and signed an extension with the Knicks, everyone turned their attention to the next big name set to hit free agency: Dwight Howard. Yes, while there are plenty of free agents available this coming summer, there are none that can change a franchise quite like Dwight. And who wouldn’t want him? But at least according to Howard this week, he wants to finish his career in Orlando.

“I love Orlando. The city has been very good to me and I would love to finish my career here. I want to win a championship and I want to win it in Orlando,” Howard said on the Dan Patrick Show Monday morning. “That’s all I’ve been thinking about.” Howard told Patrick that he would not hold his own television special to announce his decision, a la LeBron James. When Patrick joked that Howard would say he’d take his talents to Disney World, Howard laughed and reiterated that his decision is two years away.

What do you think? Will Dwight leave Orlando?

