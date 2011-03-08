Dwight Howard: I Want To Finish My Career In Orlando

After Carmelo Anthony got traded and signed an extension with the Knicks, everyone turned their attention to the next big name set to hit free agency: Dwight Howard. Yes, while there are plenty of free agents available this coming summer, there are none that can change a franchise quite like Dwight. And who wouldn’t want him? But at least according to Howard this week, he wants to finish his career in Orlando.
“I love Orlando. The city has been very good to me and I would love to finish my career here. I want to win a championship and I want to win it in Orlando,” Howard said on the Dan Patrick Show Monday morning.
“That’s all I’ve been thinking about.”
Howard told Patrick that he would not hold his own television special to announce his decision, a la LeBron James. When Patrick joked that Howard would say he’d take his talents to Disney World, Howard laughed and reiterated that his decision is two years away.
What do you think? Will Dwight leave Orlando?
Man, sounds a lot like LBJ 2 years ago, huh?
Truth is, Dwight does want to win and is finally challenging his teammates to rise to the occasion with his play on the court, and more importantly, his demeanor.
Can the Magic win a ring? Yes, but not as currently comprised. They need a better point guard or 2 guard and a competent coach. Until those things happen, the East is going to be run by the Heat, the Bulls, and the Knicks.
Dwight will win a championship before he retires. It will only be ONE… but it will be in Orlando.
LL
It’s called D-E-F-E-N-S-E Defense!
Make Ya, Make Ya, Make ya, Make ya free throws.
He might stay in Orlando; but I doubt it.
He will.. i can see him holding to his word.. BUT if Orlando starts slipping i could also see him leave.. Dont forget his already tasted the Finals..
BUt im LL he needs a TRUE PG and a coach who emphasizes inside out play..
The way they allowed to jack in Orlando is ridiculous.. and everytime i watch Jameer go 1on3 and ignore Dwight on the block i think an angel loses it wings..
It’s a lot easier to stay in Orlando than even thinking about staying in Cleveland.
“I think an angel loses its wing everytime i watch them ignore D.Howrad on the block” lol… 1 thing i could give Van Gundy credit for is that he was not nearly as bad as Spoelstra and might have taken my Heatles to the championship in 05 to face the Spurs if the Piston did not injure Wade. By trading Gortat i just dont see the Magic getting past Boston in the 2nd round with Howard as there only big especially if he gets into foul trouble like last year playoffs…
Every single time a star claims something like that, hew ends up on another team in 2-3 years…
Dwight, come to the promised land, I mean Lakerland….
Bring Chris Paul or Deron to Orlando that will make him stay.
Point guards like Jameer just does not cut it anymore. Shoot first point guard are obsolete. Look at Devin Harris, Mo Williams, Allen Iverson.
I’m with Sporty-j, by trading away Gortat, they have NO chance. Until they get 2-3 more bigs, they aint got no chance
“I want to win a championship and I want to win it in Orlando”
The end has already started. He’s basically giving it two years to win a championship or he’s gone.
I don’t get these NBA players. I’d be happy to stay in one place my entire career and be loved by the fans. If we win good, if not at least we tried.
The differences between Paul Pierce and Lebron James are basically. Would you trade being loved for a bit more money when you’re already rich?
Get out of Orlando while you can!
